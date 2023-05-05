Longhorns Daily News: Texas LB Anthony Hill is getting a lot of love this offseason

Word on the burnt orange streets is that Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill, a true freshman, has been turning heads during Texas’ spring practice offseason routine this year.

From 247Sports, who recently described Hill as one of the nation’s most-talked about players this offseason: “Thanks to a star-studded 2023 signing class, Texas has several impact first-year players, but Hill is a contributor to be relied upon heavily on the defensive side. With DeMarvion Overshown departing to the NFL, there’s a void in the middle of the Texas defense that Hill is going to fill. Overshown was a converted safety and Hill has some of those same freakish abilities as a ballhawk and a player the Longhorns expect to help in rushing the passer.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

RIP.

Lance Blanks is the first former player to engage me within the Austin business alumni the day I arrived in the summer of June 2001.



Lance my big brother will rest in heaven leaving his good soul behind for the world to be in a better place.



Love ❤️ You

Hook’em Horns pic.twitter.com/6wq4AGXmqM — TJ Ford (@tj_ford) May 5, 2023

Tune in for Texas baseball’s Big 12 series versus the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend.