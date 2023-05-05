Longhorns Daily News: Texas LB Anthony Hill is getting a lot of love this offseason

Word on the burnt orange streets is that Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill, a true freshman, has been turning heads during Texas’ spring practice offseason routine this year.
From 247Sports, who recently described Hill as one of the nation’s most-talked about players this offseason: “Thanks to a star-studded 2023 signing class, Texas has several impact first-year players, but Hill is a contributor to be relied upon heavily on the defensive side. With DeMarvion Overshown departing to the NFL, there’s a void in the middle of the Texas defense that Hill is going to fill. Overshown was a converted safety and Hill has some of those same freakish abilities as a ballhawk and a player the Longhorns expect to help in rushing the passer.”
- RIP.
Lance Blanks is the first former player to engage me within the Austin business alumni the day I arrived in the summer of June 2001.— TJ Ford (@tj_ford) May 5, 2023
Lance my big brother will rest in heaven leaving his good soul behind for the world to be in a better place.
Love ❤️ You
Hook’em Horns pic.twitter.com/6wq4AGXmqM
- Tune in for Texas baseball’s Big 12 series versus the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend.
Another road series starts tonight! https://t.co/6hoBNsuLq3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/C4rTiiEwNB— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 5, 2023
- Texas softball also gets their Big 12 series versus the Baylor Bears tonight.
For those being recognized tonight https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm pic.twitter.com/dh7dOnq1sD— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 5, 2023
