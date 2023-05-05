 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Texas LB Anthony Hill is getting a lot of love this offseason

Plus: RIP to a Texas MBB legend

By Xander Peters
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Ricardo B. Brazziell / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Word on the burnt orange streets is that Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill, a true freshman, has been turning heads during Texas’ spring practice offseason routine this year.

From 247Sports, who recently described Hill as one of the nation’s most-talked about players this offseason: “Thanks to a star-studded 2023 signing class, Texas has several impact first-year players, but Hill is a contributor to be relied upon heavily on the defensive side. With DeMarvion Overshown departing to the NFL, there’s a void in the middle of the Texas defense that Hill is going to fill. Overshown was a converted safety and Hill has some of those same freakish abilities as a ballhawk and a player the Longhorns expect to help in rushing the passer.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Moro Ojomo’s NFL dreams realized after Eagles drafted him

Austin American-Statesman: UT Regents OK Terry’s deal, $25 million plans to blow up Erwin Center

Austin American-Statesman: Ukrainian perseverance inspires Texas tennis player Sabina Zeynalova

Dallas Morning News: Texas has depth in Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning but a QB controversy remains non-existent

Inside Texas: On3 ranks the Texas O-line room as the fifth-best in the nation

Inside Texas: Longhorns ranked as high as 10th in way-too-early preseason polls

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

UTA transfer G Chendall Weaver commits to Texas

UTEP transfer F Ze’Rik Onyema commits to Texas

3-star DT Jayden Jackson reveals top five schools

Roundtable: NFL Draft, Ron Holland, and is David Pierce on the hotseat?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: 2025 Top247 linebacker Riley Pettijohn talks Texas offer and rising recruitment

247Sports: Texas ‘top of the list’ for 2025 wide receiver Carterrious Brown

Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Texas in pursuit of Pac-12 commit, IH-35 prospects and UT, notes from Florida

Inside Texas: Texas Hoops: A look at the roster and recruiting

Inside Texas: Ze’Rik Onyema commits to the Texas Longhorns

Inside Texas: Talking Texas with defensive tackle D’antre Robinson

Inside Texas: 2025 On3 Industry Ranking four-star Taz Williams goes in-depth on Texas offer, recruitment

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: Michael Griffin thinks ‘seasoned positions’ bolster Texas’ chances as Big 12 title contender

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU dominates UTRGV in midweek action

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia mercy rules Pitt in Backyard Brawl

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Jeremiah Williams enters transfer portal

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • RIP.
  • Tune in for Texas baseball’s Big 12 series versus the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend.
  • Texas softball also gets their Big 12 series versus the Baylor Bears tonight.

