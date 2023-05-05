Reacts Results: Quinn Ewers the next first round draft pick out of Texas?

It’s not hard to guess which NFL Draft Pick was the favorite for our SB Nation Reacts voters this week.

The former Texas Longhorn running back was selected 8th overall by the Atlanta Falcons, beating out Roschon Johnson, DeMarvion Overshown, Keondre Coburn, and Moro Ojomo.

I wonder if the survey would be any different if Bijan was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles? Let’s not even think about a universe where that happened.

Robinson’s first-round selection was a reminder of how bleak the NFL Draft has been for Longhorn fans, especially after 2022’s draft didn’t feature a SINGLE Texas player drafted. So who’s next? Quinn Ewers, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Xavier Worthy are the first names that come to mind out of the draft-eligible prospects on this year's roster, with Kelvin Banks unable to declare until after the 2024 season. It seems Texas think the QB1 is next in line to hear his name called on Day 1.