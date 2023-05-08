Longhorns Daily News: Texas named among nation’s top two WR groups, behind Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns wide receiver room is getting an exceptional amount of buzz this offseason. To be expected, with third-year returning players like Xavier Worthy and top true freshmen recruits like Johntay Cook in the lineup. In fact, On3 recently described Texas’ wide receiver room as the nation’s second-best, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, but ahead of the LSU Tigers.

From On3: “If not for Ohio State, the Longhorns would have the best receiver corps in 2023, with a dynamic trio in Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell and Jordan Whittington. Worthy is a future 1st Round pick, while Mitchell, who transferred from Georgia this offseason, has similar upside and has been a key playmaker for the Bulldogs in multiple College Football Playoff games. Whittington isn’t flashy but the veteran is a reliable target who can play multiple spots. Texas also has the luxury of backups like Isaiah Neyor, who was a big-time transfer addition last year but tore his ACL in fall camp, and 5-star freshman Johntay Cook II — both of whom would start for most schools.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: CFP has extra helpings of football for hungry fans

Dallas Morning News: Why Steve Sarkisian believes Cowboys defense is an ‘awesome fit’ for DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Morning News: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on how Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers both impressed in spring

247Sports: The Insider: Despite repeated inquiries from other schools, Maalik Murphy’s commitment to Texas unwavering

247Sports: The 14 QBs who could be first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

Inside Texas: UT Graduation: 111 Longhorn student-athletes honored for earning degrees at Spring 2023 commencement

Inside Texas: Point of Attack: An in-depth look at the evaluation process for defensive linemen

Inside Texas: Three predictions for the 2023 Texas football season

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Roundtable: NFL Draft, Ron Holland, and is David Pierce on the hotseat?

Reacts Results: Quinn Ewers the next first round draft pick out of Texas?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: How did the football transfer portal affect Texas, Big 12 schools?

Austin American-Statesman: Transfer portal has hit Big 12 men’s basketball hard, not just OU, OSU

247Sports: College basketball transfer portal: Top 30 classes in 2023 headlined by West Virginia, Kansas, Texas

247Sports: SoCal TE Ryner Swanson sets up first two official visit dates

247Sports: College basketball transfer portal: Max Abmas explains commitment to Texas Longhorns

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Sunday recruiting intel

Inside Texas: New On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick for 5-star

Inside Texas: Texas recruiting notes: Ryner Swanson OV date and more

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Jalon Daniels gives Kansas Big 12’s best quarterback situation for 2023

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: How many games will Texas, other Big 12 teams win?

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU dominates UTRGV in midweek action

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Nikola Jokic shoved Suns owner Mat Ishbia, and Twitter said he flopped

SB Nation: Draymond Green walks the fine line of madness in the NBA Playoffs

SB Nation: Bad Bunny gets help from Carlito & Savio Vega in epic San Juan Street Fight

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Go ahead, Dylan Campbell.

Dylan Campbell just officially broke the University of Texas record for longest hitting streak NOW at 26 Games WAY TO GO DC pic.twitter.com/ZtYT41oByp — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) May 7, 2023

Texas baseball also clinched their Big 12 series over the Kansas Jayhawks this past weekend.

BALLGAME AND THE SERIES!



Horns pound out 15 hits and @freshflashash picks up his first career save as Texas takes the finale, 7-6, over Kansas!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/J6Ku1d48BG — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Texas softball fell to the Baylor Bears.