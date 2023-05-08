Longhorns Daily News: Texas named among nation’s top two WR groups, behind Ohio State

The Texas Longhorns wide receiver room is getting an exceptional amount of buzz this offseason. To be expected, with third-year returning players like Xavier Worthy and top true freshmen recruits like Johntay Cook in the lineup. In fact, On3 recently described Texas’ wide receiver room as the nation’s second-best, behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, but ahead of the LSU Tigers.
From On3: “If not for Ohio State, the Longhorns would have the best receiver corps in 2023, with a dynamic trio in Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell and Jordan Whittington. Worthy is a future 1st Round pick, while Mitchell, who transferred from Georgia this offseason, has similar upside and has been a key playmaker for the Bulldogs in multiple College Football Playoff games. Whittington isn’t flashy but the veteran is a reliable target who can play multiple spots. Texas also has the luxury of backups like Isaiah Neyor, who was a big-time transfer addition last year but tore his ACL in fall camp, and 5-star freshman Johntay Cook II — both of whom would start for most schools.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Roundtable: NFL Draft, Ron Holland, and is David Pierce on the hotseat?
Reacts Results: Quinn Ewers the next first round draft pick out of Texas?
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Go ahead, Dylan Campbell.
Dylan Campbell just officially broke the University of Texas record for longest hitting streak NOW at 26 Games WAY TO GO DC
- Texas baseball also clinched their Big 12 series over the Kansas Jayhawks this past weekend.
BALLGAME AND THE SERIES!
Horns pound out 15 hits and @freshflashash picks up his first career save as Texas takes the finale, 7-6, over Kansas!
#HookEm
- Meanwhile, Texas softball fell to the Baylor Bears.
"This game can be cruel sometimes"
#HookEm
