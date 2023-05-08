 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas summer roster matrix update

The Horns head into the summer with a full roster of 85 scholarship players.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Texas Spring Game Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Orange-White game is more than three weeks in the past. Finals are done. And the NCAA transfer portal closed a little more than a week ago.

For the Texas Longhorns, it’s one of the true parts of the offseason when players have several weeks to decompress before the summer enrollees arrive on the Forty Acres in early June and everyone else returns for the nine weeks of summer conditioning, then a short break before preseason camp begins in early August.

The addition of Minnesota defensive tackle transfer Trill Carter in mid-April, along with four departures into the portal at the end of spring practice, put Texas at 85 scholarship players for the fall — the roster is now set for the 2023 season.

Here’s what it looks like and where Longhorns who entered the portal landed.

Roster matrix

Position 2024 class 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Juniors/Seniors Super seniors Total
QB Trey Owens Arch Manning** Maalik Murphy* Charles Wright 4
Quinn Ewers
RB Cedric Baxter Jr.** Jaydon Blue Jonathon Brooks Keilan Robinson 6
Tre Wisner Savion Red
WR Hunter Moddon Ryan Niblett AD Mitchell Casey Cain Isaiah Neyor 8
Johntay Cook** Xavier Worthy Jordan Whittington
DeAndre Moore Jr.**
TE Spencer Shannon Juan Davis 5
Will Randle Gunnar Helm
Ja'Tavion Sanders
OL Jaydon Chatman** Cole Hutson Hayden Conner Sawyer Goram-Welch Christian Jones 17
Connor Stroh** Connor Robertson* Max Merril Jake Majors
Andre Cojoe** Kelvin Banks
Trevor Goosby Cam Williams
Payton Kirkland** Neto Omeozulu*
Malik Agbo*
Devon Campbell
DL/OLB Colten Vasek** Justice Finkley Byron Murphy Vernon Broughton T'Vondre Sweat 18
Derion Gullette** J'Mond Tapp* Barryn Sorrell Alfred Collins
Sydir Mitchell** Zac Swanson* Trill Carter
Billy Walton Aaron Bryant*
Tausili Akana Jaray Bledsoe*
Kristopher Ross*
Ethan Burke
ILB S'Maje Burrell Morice Blackwell David Gbenda Jett Bush 7
Liona Lefau** Jaylan Ford
Anthony Hill Jr.**
DB Derek Williams Jaylon Guilbeau Gavin Holmes Kitan Crawford 17
Malik Muhammad** Austin Jordan Michael Taaffe Jahdae Barron
Jelani McDonald Terrance Brooks Jerrin Thompson
Warren Roberson Bryan Allen Jr.* Ryan Watts
X'Avion Brice* Jalen Catalon
Larry Turner-Gooden*
K/P/DS Michael Kern Will Stone Ryan Sanborn 3
Lance St. Louis 85
In transfer portal Medical Transferred *Redshirted
WR Agiye Hall OL Isaiah Hookfin Edge Prince Dorbah (ASU) **Early enrollee
CB Ishmael Ibraheem TE Brayden Liebrock OL Andrej Karic (UT)
LB Trevell Johnson LB Devin Richardson (Wazzu)
LB Derrick Brown OL Junior Angilau (Oregon)
CB Jamier Johnson (IU)
QB Hudson Card (Purdue)
WR Troy Omeire (ASU)
Edge DJ Harris (USF)
Edge Ovie Oghoufo (LSU)
S JD Coffey (SDSU)
OL Logan Parr (SMU)
Brenen Thompson (OU)
P Isaac Pearson (SMU)
Jaden Alexis (USF)
  • Only having eight scholarship wide receivers on the roster for the 2023 season marks a major change in roster allocation compared to the Tom Herman era, but if Texas ends up needing numbers at the position, Savion Red and Tre Wisner can both make the move from running back.
  • The one position that clearly lacks proven depth is tight end — Gunnar Helm is serviceable, but nowhere near the pass-catching threat of Ja’Tavion Sanders, Juan Davis has barely played in his first two seasons, Will Randle will be rehabilitating his knee injury when he arrives in June, and Spencer Shannon has limited pass-catching experience.
  • A look at the offensive and defensive lines provides a clear indication of how Sarkisian has turned over the roster. Of the 17 offensive linemen, 12 signed in the last two classes with additions from the 2022 recruiting class contributing to three departures since the end of the 2022 season. Along the defensive line, 13 of the 18 players were added over the 2022 and 2023 classes, counting Carter joining from the portal, playing a role in four departures over recent months.
  • In total, 18 players have entered the portal since the regular season ended, over 20 percent of the roster. Texas added 25 high school signees and five players from the NCAA transfer portal for the 2023 cycle — that’s over 35 percent of this year’s team. Ideally, turnover will slow down as the Steve Sarkisian era matures, but with non-contributors entering the portal after only one season, yearly roster churn even among young players may be the new normal.
  • Of those 18 players to enter the portal, 14 players have found new destinations, including nine committing to Power Five programs. Wide receiver Agiye Hall and cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem may both struggle to find opportunities beyond junior colleges, but safety/linebacker Trevell Johnson and linebacker/edge Derrick Brown project as likely Group of Five players as their second recruitments continue.

