Texas summer roster matrix update

The Orange-White game is more than three weeks in the past. Finals are done. And the NCAA transfer portal closed a little more than a week ago.

For the Texas Longhorns, it’s one of the true parts of the offseason when players have several weeks to decompress before the summer enrollees arrive on the Forty Acres in early June and everyone else returns for the nine weeks of summer conditioning, then a short break before preseason camp begins in early August.

The addition of Minnesota defensive tackle transfer Trill Carter in mid-April, along with four departures into the portal at the end of spring practice, put Texas at 85 scholarship players for the fall — the roster is now set for the 2023 season.

Here’s what it looks like and where Longhorns who entered the portal landed.

Roster matrix Position 2024 class 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Juniors/Seniors Super seniors Total Position 2024 class 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Juniors/Seniors Super seniors Total QB Trey Owens Arch Manning** Maalik Murphy* Charles Wright 4 Quinn Ewers RB Cedric Baxter Jr.** Jaydon Blue Jonathon Brooks Keilan Robinson 6 Tre Wisner Savion Red WR Hunter Moddon Ryan Niblett AD Mitchell Casey Cain Isaiah Neyor 8 Johntay Cook** Xavier Worthy Jordan Whittington DeAndre Moore Jr.** TE Spencer Shannon Juan Davis 5 Will Randle Gunnar Helm Ja'Tavion Sanders OL Jaydon Chatman** Cole Hutson Hayden Conner Sawyer Goram-Welch Christian Jones 17 Connor Stroh** Connor Robertson* Max Merril Jake Majors Andre Cojoe** Kelvin Banks Trevor Goosby Cam Williams Payton Kirkland** Neto Omeozulu* Malik Agbo* Devon Campbell DL/OLB Colten Vasek** Justice Finkley Byron Murphy Vernon Broughton T'Vondre Sweat 18 Derion Gullette** J'Mond Tapp* Barryn Sorrell Alfred Collins Sydir Mitchell** Zac Swanson* Trill Carter Billy Walton Aaron Bryant* Tausili Akana Jaray Bledsoe* Kristopher Ross* Ethan Burke ILB S'Maje Burrell Morice Blackwell David Gbenda Jett Bush 7 Liona Lefau** Jaylan Ford Anthony Hill Jr.** DB Derek Williams Jaylon Guilbeau Gavin Holmes Kitan Crawford 17 Malik Muhammad** Austin Jordan Michael Taaffe Jahdae Barron Jelani McDonald Terrance Brooks Jerrin Thompson Warren Roberson Bryan Allen Jr.* Ryan Watts X'Avion Brice* Jalen Catalon Larry Turner-Gooden* K/P/DS Michael Kern Will Stone Ryan Sanborn 3 Lance St. Louis 85 In transfer portal Medical Transferred *Redshirted WR Agiye Hall OL Isaiah Hookfin Edge Prince Dorbah (ASU) **Early enrollee CB Ishmael Ibraheem TE Brayden Liebrock OL Andrej Karic (UT) LB Trevell Johnson LB Devin Richardson (Wazzu) LB Derrick Brown OL Junior Angilau (Oregon) CB Jamier Johnson (IU) QB Hudson Card (Purdue) WR Troy Omeire (ASU) Edge DJ Harris (USF) Edge Ovie Oghoufo (LSU) S JD Coffey (SDSU) OL Logan Parr (SMU) Brenen Thompson (OU) P Isaac Pearson (SMU) Jaden Alexis (USF)