Longhorns Daily News: Kansas State just gave football HC Chris Klieman a $44 million deal

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman is having a good week, and we had 44 million reasons why after the coach and program reached an agreement on his new deal.
Klieman’s future $5.5 million a year is roughly $1 million a year more than Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian’s annual salary. Klieman led the Wildcats to a Big 12 championship over the TCU Horned Frogs, who would go on to beat the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals before falling, woefully, to the Dear Star ... or the Georgia Bulldogs.
Kansas State HC Chris Klieman has signed a new extension with the school that runs through 2030, per @PeteThamel— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 8, 2023
Klieman’s new deal will earn him $5.5M per season, which ranks among the top half of coaching salaries in the Big 12 pic.twitter.com/wnWejRTDSi
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
