Longhorns Daily News: Kirk Herbstreit: Texas is QB Quinn Ewers’ team now

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently opened up on his thoughts about the Texas Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning controversy – that was never, truly, a controversy at all.

“Talking and listening to Texas folks off the air, it sounded like it was pretty obvious that Quinn and experience — think about what he’s been through,” Herbstreit said, according to Inside Texas. “He went to Ohio State essentially as a senior in high school. Ends up going back, transfers to Texas back home, deals with a lot of scrutiny, and what that does is it hardens you.”

Herbstreit added, “when you become a hardened veteran, you become a different guy. Not to mention how he played last year, there were some ups but there were some downs. He had to endure that. What you see now, even though he’s only in his first year getting done, is a guy that’s been through it. I think it allows him to play at a different level of maturity. Arch has probably got a really bright future, but for me, right now it’s Quinn Ewers’ chance. It’s his opportunity. It’s his team.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

