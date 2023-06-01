Five-star DL Dominick McKinley announces top six schools

Earlier today, five star Lafayette (LA) Acadiana defensive lineman Dominick McKinley announced that he has trimmed his list of finalists down to six schools.

McKinley is the 5th ranked defensive line prospect in the country (number one prospect in the state of Louisiana) and the 29th ranked player overall. His recruitment has brought out all of the elite programs in the country and is certain to have plenty of intrigue heading into the summer.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Dominick McKinley is down to 6️⃣ Schools!



The 6’6 270 DL from Lafayette, LA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 DL)



Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M round out McKinley’s finalist list, and he already has summer officials lined up to see four of six (Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M).

The Longhorns have been in on McKinley’s trail since November of last year and thus far their efforts have been rewarded. Steve Sarkisian and his staff fared very well in the state of Louisiana last cycle, which was fueled by the commitment of Arch Manning last summer. This time around they will have to do much of the lifting on their own, with no commitment of that magnitude to help drive momentum.

Given the position and the need on the roster, this recruitment is one of the most important ones of the cycle for the Longhorn staff. Sarkisian and the staff will have to to find a way to pluck another elite player out of The Boot and they will have to do it against the stiffest of competition.