Texas rallies in the ninth for 7-5 win over No. 8 Stanford

When the ninth-inning drama subsided, Texas Longhorns pitchers Lucas Gordon and Charlie Hurley shared a relieved high five at Sunken Diamond in the Palo Alto Super Regional on Saturday.

Against the No. 8-seed Stanford Cardinal, Texas had just pulled off the program’s first final-frame comeback in the NCAA Tournament since a 2009 win against Army during which Gordon and Hurley were responsible for allowing all five runs in the 7-5 victory for the Longhorns.

But, down to the final three outs in the opening game of the super regional, the Texas batters provided Stanford room to make mistakes in a five-run inning and the Cardinal couldn’t end the game as closer Ryan Bruno was unable to record an out in the ninth, walking two batters around a hit by pitch before departing.

Down 5-2, Texas scored its first two runs of the inning when shortstop Mitchell Daly hit a routine fly ball into right-center field and the Stanford defenders allowed it to fall thanks to a devastating miscommunication.

BRAND. NEW. BALLGAME.



A two-run error by Stanford and an RBI groundout from @jaredthomas02 and it's 5-5 in the 9th!

In the next at bat, the Horns scored the game-tying run on an RBI groundout by first baseman Jared Thomas, then took the lead for the first time after a walk and an intentional walk as left fielder Porter Brown hit a 3-1 single into right field.

DOWNTOWN DELIVERS!

@PorterBrown_27's two-out knock scores two and Texas takes the lead, 7-5, in the 9th!

Texas ultimately scored its five runs in the inning on one hit, one hit batter, and four walks.

Right-hander Zane Morehouse came on in the ninth and dominated with a mid-to-high 90s fastball with run and break to slam the door on Stanford.

With the Cardinal forced to hold ace Quinn Matthews until Sunday’s game thanks to a heavy workload to win last week’s regional, the Longhorns weren’t initially able to take advantage of a matchup of left-hander Lucas Gordon against right-hander Joey Dixon.

Back in his home state of California, Gordon was shaky early, uncharacteristically walking three batters in the first inning, including a bases-loaded free pass, allowed two doubles in the third inning, and departed in the sixth inning after allowing a home run, double, and bases-loaded walk.

Hurley was able to strand two runners in the inning with a strikeout, but gave up a two-run home run in the following frame as Stanford took the 5-2 lead it couldn’t hold.

Texas had initially tied the game in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by center fielder Eric Kennedy.

EK! TIE BALLGAME!



Kennedy goes yard for his 17th of the season and it's 2-2 in the 5th!

First pitch on Sunday is at 4 p.m. Central.