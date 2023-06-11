Sunday Roundtable: Can the Longhorns finish off Stanford?

David Pierce and the Texas Longhorns continued their perfect run in the NCAA Regional Championships since 2017 with a perfect week in Coral Gables and a good thing no one here picked against the Horns. Oh - we all did (except Nik and Abram). Whoops. Who had the most impressive performance this past weekend? Pierce, LBJ, Jalin Flores, or someone else?

Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - Hard to go against LBJ here. That was a very gutsy effort against a good team on their home turf. It boggles my mind that a pitcher could put so many pitches on his arm like that, but he showed a lot of heart to grind out the in final frames and give the bullpen the day off.

Gerald Goodridge (@ghgoodridge) - First, don’t lump me in with you doubters. I said I had zero reason to pick them, but I did anyway and I guess they proved me both wrong and right. Regardless of what happens for the rest of the tournament, LBJ will tell his grandchildren about the night he took the mound and dealt. At the moment, I loved David Pierce letting him pitch out the 8th inning but doubted the wisdom of putting him back in for the 9th. But once again, LBJ proved me wrong and I will never doubt him again.

Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - David Pierce because I thought he handled the bullpen perfectly. Maybe it’s just luck but I point to two critical situations with the starters on game 2 and game 3. Pierce stuck with LBJ when things got a little hairy and it paid off. With Tanner Witt, he knew the game could get out of hand and went to Charley Hurley. He made the right decisions and because of it, Texas is playing in the Super Regionals.

Nik Patel (@NumberswithNik) - I think LBJ had the best single-game performance for the Longhorns and set the tone in the first game against Miami. It was a gritty game and he was out there pitching like Pete Hansen in last year’s regionals. It allowed the Horns to put Miami on their heels and allow the batting rotation to pile on in the second game. Jalin Flores had an incredible grand slam in game two but I believe Texas batting only regained their confidence after LBJ’s performance.

Next up: No. 8 Stanford in Palo Alto, California. Can Texas keep up their performance from Coral Gables or did they happen to catch lightning in a bottle?

Daniel - I’m going to show more optimism this time around and hope I don’t get burned for it. Stanford is a very stiff challenge, but we just witnessed them go into Coral Gables against a nationally ranked Miami and hand them a couple of losses to end their season. I think it will end up being close, but I think Texas can get it done and get back to Omaha.

Gerald - Not only is A&M trying to rob Texas of its rightful hosting of the next Lone Star Showdown, but they also played awful baseball to rob Texas of hosting a Super Regional. Seriously though, going out to Palo Alto is going to be tough and Stanford is a monster. That being said, A&M showed that their pitchers can be touched and if you can avoid tripping over your own feet their offense can be held in check. Stanford is obviously better than Louisana, but if Texas can get that type of performance from Zane Moorehouse, I will put my faith in LBJ to take the Longhorns to the Promised Land.

Cameron - You can convince me that Texas win this series in three games with Quinn Matthews not starting until tonight. Both offensive lineups should produce fireworks but I believe it comes down if the Longhorns bullpen can hold on against the Cardinal lineup.

Nik - Outside of Quinn Mathews and Matt Scott, Stanford was incredibly weak in their pitching during the regionals. If Texas can muster through a Mathews start for one game, they can easily produce offensively for the rest of the series. On the flip side, Tommy Troy and Braden Montgomery took turns having stellar batting performances and the Horns will have to figure out how to keep both of them under .500 so the Cardinals can’t gain any momentum. The Longhorns have the roster to do it and we have a history of playing up, but I am still stuck on the Big 12 tournament loss and the inconsistent performance from Texas batters so far in the postseason.

Does Texas advance to the College World Series?

Daniel - I’m going to put myself in a position to be in agony, but I’m going to say the series goes the distance and the Horns pull off the upset in Palo Alto.

Gerald - I’m going to put myself out there and say yes. I am really starting to feel like the Big 12 Tournament was an aberration and what we saw to close the regular season against West Virginia and in the Coral Gables regional is what this team actually is. As long as Palo Alto doesn’t suddenly become a city in Kansas or Stanford doesn’t find a way to move their stadium to Arlington, I feel good about this weekend.

Cameron - After picking against Texas last week, I have to go double or nothing. I’ve said all year the ceiling of this team is a Super Regional appearance and I think that will hold up. Stanford over Texas.

Nik - If Texas’ batting slump was fixed in the last game against Miami, then I believe they cruise through to the CWS. We witnessed quite the turnaround this year, and Texas set up some great expectations during their conference play in the regular season. I think they came into the regional with a chip on their shoulder and they just need to keep that mentality up to prove that the Horns practically belong in the CWS.