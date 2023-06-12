Longhorns Daily News: Is Iowa State Texas’ Big 12 ‘trap game’ in 2023?

Rarely does any college football season work out as planned. At least in coaches’ minds.

It’s something worth keeping Texas Longhorns fans up at night as we head into the 2023 regular season. 247Sports suspects that the Iowa State Cyclones have the potential to be Texas’ Big 12 trap come later this year.

From 247Sports: “It’s OK, Longhorns fans: there’s no Oklahoma State on the Texas schedule this year. Instead, we turn to November, where Texas hosts Kansas State, travels to TCU, then heads to what should be a cold, windy day in Ames in mid-month. Texas returns home to play Texas Tech in Austin the next week for not just Senior Day, but also potentially a game needed to lock up a spot in the Big 12 title game. Remember: an offense-challenged Iowa State team threw a real scare into Texas in Austin last year, and while the Longhorns should be better this year, so should Iowa State.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Associated Press: Mansfield Lake Ridge alum Jasmine Moore sets NCAA record while Texas women win track title

Austin American-Statesman: Texas celebrates its volleyball team’s championship at the White House

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas women’s team, Julien Alfred nailed it at NCAA outdoors

Austin American-Statesman: How Ackelia Smith, Texas’ mindset let to an NCAA track championship

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Are the Longhorns a more cohesive unit in 2023?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas falls to No. 8 Stanford, 8-3

Texas rallies in the ninth for 7-5 win over No. 8 Stanford

Texas vs. No. 8 Stanford gamethread

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Previewing the upcoming official visit weekend

247Sports: Four-star CB Selman Bridges talks TCU visit and future trips

Inside Texas: D’antre Robinson could be the next Longhorn out of Orlando

Inside Texas: IT Roundtable: Game-by-game predictions for the 2023 Texas Longhorns

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian hasn’t reaped the rewards of the portal... yet

Inside Texas: Latest on On3’s No. 1 2024 athlete Terry Bussey

Inside Texas: Jordan Washington will be hosted by Ja’Tavion Sanders this weekend

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Latest intel on 2024s mid-OV season, 2025 standouts camp at Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: New BYU president Shane Reese thrilled with reception from Big 12

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: The biggest non-conference games for the Big 12 this season

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU sweeps Indiana State to win NCAA Fort Worth Super Regional

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Klecker leads TCU over Indiana State in NCAA Super Regional opener

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: PGA Tour LIV Golf deal prompts U.S. Senate probe into Saudi’s Public Investment Fund

SB Nation: Saquon Barkley to skip New York Giants minicamp this week as he awaits a new deal

SB Nation: Tom Brady had quite the sports weekend

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND