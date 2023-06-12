 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas loses 7-6 heartbreaker to No. 8 Stanford

Lost in the lights.

By Wescott Eberts
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Twice the Texas Longhorns rallied from three-run deficits on Monday at Sunken Diamond in the Palo Alto Super Regional only to lose in the most heartbreaking fashion to the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal on a walk-off hit by Drew Bowser that the Texas outfielders lost in the lights.

With two outs in the ninth, Texas ace Lucas Gordon was on the verge of sending the game into extra innings on a 1-1 pitch that Bowser skied into the outfield. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, with the season hanging in the balance with runners on first and second, center fielder Eric Kennedy and right fielder Dylan Campbell both lost the ball off the bat in the California twilight.

It fell just feet from Campbell, whose sensational eight-pitch at bat in the eighth inning resulted in the game-tying single and whose incredible right arm gunned down a Stanford player attempting to tag from second to third in the bottom half of the frame.

The defeat sends the overachieving Horns into the offseason after a game with more than its fair share of close calls with Texas wondering what might have been.

What makes it worse?

The argument that the outdated ballpark built in 1931 contributed to Kennedy and Campbell losing the ball in the lights.

Cruel.

