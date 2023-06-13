Longhorns Daily News: Can a Texas upset over Alabama turn the 2023 season upside down?

The ramifications of the Texas Longhorns upsetting the Alabama Crimson Tide have the potential to turn the tide of the entire 2023 college football season. In fact, 247Sports noted the non-conference rematch as one of the nation’s top, potentially chaotic 2023 matchups.

From 247Sports: “It nearly happened last year in a game that turned out to be one of the best of the entire college football season, and now Texas gets another shot to uproot Alabama as it heads to Tuscaloosa for the second leg of a home-and-home. Beating Nick Saban on his home turf is a daunting task for one of his former assistants, but Steve Sarkisian seems to be building a contender in the Longhorns while his former boss’ Crimson Tide squad has major quarterback questions entering 2023. If Quinn Ewers leads the Texas offense to new heights, Alabama might not be able to keep up.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND