Reacts Survey: Feeling good or bad heading into 2024?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Have you stopped yelling at the television screen trying to tell the Texas outfield where the baseball was that came off Drew Bowser’s bat to send Stanford to the College World Series?

While you still try and process the end of the Texas Longhorns baseball season, we gear up for next year and this week’s survey asks if you’re feeling positive or negative about the direction of the program heading into the 2024 season.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PRTS6L/">Please take our survey</a>

Since taking over the helm in Austin in 2017, the Longhorns have reached the College World Series three times and the NCAA Postseason five times with this year being the first time Texas lost in the Super Regionals.

Check back later in the week for the results!