Longhorns Daily News: Texas will travel to College Station for its first SEC rivalry reunion

The SEC’s 2024 regular season football schedule leaked earlier this week.

Unsurprisingly, the Texas Longhorns will travel to face the Texas A&M Aggies in 2024.

Roughly 13 years later, it all begins, again, exactly where it ended last time.

BREAKING: Texas will play AT Texas A&M in 2024, per multiple sources.



The Aggies are to host the first Lonestar Showdown face off in a decade. pic.twitter.com/9e9Wm6PPs9 — AggiesToday (AT)  (@AggiesToday) June 14, 2023

Looks like Texas will have to hand the Director’s Cup back to Stanford.