Longhorns Daily News: Texas will travel to College Station for its first SEC rivalry reunion

The SEC’s 2024 regular season football schedule leaked earlier this week.
Unsurprisingly, the Texas Longhorns will travel to face the Texas A&M Aggies in 2024.
Roughly 13 years later, it all begins, again, exactly where it ended last time.
BREAKING: Texas will play AT Texas A&M in 2024, per multiple sources.— AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) June 14, 2023
The Aggies are to host the first Lonestar Showdown face off in a decade. pic.twitter.com/9e9Wm6PPs9
- Looks like Texas will have to hand the Director’s Cup back to Stanford.
Stanford has won 2022-23 Learfield Directors’ Cup, edging Texas for best all-around athletics department. Texas had won last 2 years w/Stanford winning the previous 25 years before that— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 13, 2023
