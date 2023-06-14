First Texas SEC schedule released for 2024

After nearly two years of speculation about how the SEC would structure football schedules following the additions of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, the first conference schedule for the newcomers was announced on Wednesday.

Here it is! The first look at our 2024 SEC opponents pic.twitter.com/6OEZknzlFH — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) June 14, 2023

Every current team will play against either Texas or Oklahoma with the Longhorns and Sooners maintaining their traditional October rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Texas also renews traditional rivalries against Arkansas and Texas A&M, both road games, as well as a trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt and home games against Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi.

The opponents were based on two factors — traditional opponents and a balanced strength of schedule with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 schools for the first time in 2024. Four opponents, split between two home games and two road games, have winning percentages among the top eight in the conference since 2012 and four more opponents, split the same way, with winning percentages in the bottom eight over the same period.

The conference will use the eight-game scheduling format, which was approved during the annual SEC spring meetings earlier this month, for one season as it continues determining a long-term strategy with 16 teams.

“We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in early June.

“Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members. It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

The Texas non-conference schedule in 2024 features the season opener at home against Colorado State, a road trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan, a home game against ULM, and another home game against UTSA.