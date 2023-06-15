Texas RHP Kobe Minchey enters NCAA transfer portal

With the 2023 season now over for the Texas Longhorns, roster movement is beginning with freshman right-hander Kobe Minchey announcing his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.

Thank you Texas for the opportunity this last year, with that being said I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. — kobe minchey (@kobe_minchey) June 15, 2023

A 6’2, 220-pounder who was homeschooled in high school, Minchey was ranked as the No. 227 right-handed pitcher in Texas and the No. 656 prospect in the state, according to Perfect Game, when he was a late addition to the Longhorns roster last July.

What made Minchey an intriguing late piece to the 2022 recruiting class for Texas was his jump in fastball velocity over the previous year. In 2021, Minchey was sitting at 87 to 89 miles per hour with his fastball, augmented by a slider and a changeup. A former Blinn signee, Minchey achieved an uptick in his fastball velocity last spring, reaching 94 miles per hour, along with the addition of a changeup.

Always a developmental prospect, Minchey made nine appearances and three starts for the Horns as a true freshman, finishing with a 2-1 record and a 5.25 ERA over 12.0 innings with 13 strikeouts and nine walks.