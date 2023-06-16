Former Baylor RHP Will Rigney commits to Texas

Former Baylor Bears right-hander Will Rigney committed to the Texas Longhorns on Friday, reuniting with former head coach Steve Rodriguez and providing the Longhorns a potential weekend starter.

Excited to announce I have committed to The University of Texas for graduate school and to continue my baseball career. @TexasBaseball #HookEm pic.twitter.com/3TrRIhMCur — Will Rigney (@Wrigney5) June 16, 2023

A Waco-area product who went to Midway High School, Rigney is a 6’6, 200-pounder whose father was an all-conference catcher for the Bears from 1989-1991.

In high school, Rigney was a three-year letterwinner and was named a Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American while posting a 0.74 ERA, but also suffered the first of a string of injuries that persisted through his time at Baylor:

It’s been one season-ending injury after another for the former Midway standout over the past five years. A partially torn UCL prompted the end of his high school career with the Panthers, then after a scoreless three-inning outing his freshman season at Baylor, the first of his rotator cuff discomforts isent him bench him for the rest of the season in 2020. Then COVID-19 hit soon thereafter. In 2021 it was Thoracic Outlet Syndrome that took Rigney out and last year it was a scope on his rotator cuff and labrum. But if there’s been anything good to come out of Rigney’s injury bug, it’s the lessons he’s learned.

So there are serious concerns about whether Rigney can remain healthy for an entire season, but 2023 was rather promising in that regard as Rigney made 10 appearances, including eight starts, posting a 3-3 record with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. Opponents hit .301 against Rigney and he did not have any outings that lasted longer than 5.0 innings and 92 pitches.

Rigney has the potential to be a weekend starter for Texas next season, but could also serve as a midweek starter and critical piece in the bullpen.