Reacts Results: Longhorn fans feeling optimistic heading into 2024

You still may not be feeling great after the Longhorns' loss to Stanford in the Super Regionals earlier this week, but it sounds like you are heading into next season.

An overwhelming percentage are feeling more positive about the direction of the Texas Longhorns baseball program after this season.

David Pierce and the Horns closed the regular season with a sweep of West Virginia to earn a share of the Big 12 Championship but were eliminated quickly in the conference tournament.

After landing in the Coral Gables region, Texas knocked off Louisiana and host No. 9 Miami to advance to the Supers.

It hasn’t taken long for Coach Pierce to make moves, adding Baylor RPH Will Rigney from the transfer portal. With the additions, come the losses as Mitchell Daly and Kobe Michey have also announced their intention to transfer.