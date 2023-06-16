Texas SS Mitchell Daly enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns junior shortstop Mitchell Daly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, according to multiple reports and confirmed by the school.

After starting for four seasons at Bob Jones High School in Madison, Ala., Daly arrived on the Forty Acres ranked just outside the top 250 prospects and top 50 shortstops in the 2020 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game.

Daly quickly took over the starting role at second base in 2021, starting in 59 of 61 games for the Longhorns and hitting .316 with 15 doubles and two home runs while reaching base safely in 54 of 59 games. In producing 17 multi-hit games and finishing third on the team with eight stolen bases, Daly earned All-Big 12 first team and second-team Freshman All-American honors.

As a sophomore, Daly tried to retool his approach at the plate to become more pull-heavy and produce more power that hurt his inside-out approach to the opposite field that defined his success as a freshman. Daly only hit .237 with 13 doubles and four home runs, but did become a more steady presence in the field, increasing his fielding percentage from .964 to .986 while reducing his errors from nine to four.

Expecting a bounce-back season in 2023 while moving to shortstop to replace Trey Faltine, Daly saw his batting average drop for a second straight season, down to .231, and hit fewer doubles while connecting on seven home runs. Daly’s on-base percentage also dropped from .351 to .323 and he was benched late in the season before returning to the starting lineup in the postseason.

Daly’s decision is perhaps a combination of a need for a fresh start in his final college season and the result of some roster pressure with freshman Jalin Flores the future at the position for the next two seasons after spending time at third base and designated hitter this season.