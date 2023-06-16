Four-star LB Tyanthony Smith reveals top five schools

On the eve of another big recruiting weekend in Austin, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns got some more positive news on the recruiting trail.

Jasper (TX) four star linebacker Tyanthony Smith announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to five finalists. Smith has been on the radar for the Longhorn staff dating back to last summer, when he was offered in June. Since then he has been a priority at the position and their efforts were rewarded with a spot amongst his finalists.

Inside the Top 5 for Jasper (Texas) linebacker Tyanthony Smith https://t.co/85STij7NWC pic.twitter.com/Zag4izsl5a — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 16, 2023

The Longhorns along with Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC round out Smith’s top five schools and will provide plenty of competition for his commitment.

It has already been a busy month for Smith. He has already made an official to Texas A&M and is currently on his official out in Los Angeles to see USC. Next week he will squeeze officials to both Oklahoma and Texas. He will made a mid-week official to check out the Sooners before being in Austin for the mega recruiting weekend that begins on the 23rd.

With Smith squeezing majority of his official visits in this summer, it will be interesting to see if a decision could come at some point after that or if he decides to hold off until closer to the start of his senior season.

The Longhorns are fresh of inking one of the top linebacker classes in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and they are still looking to add more talent in that position room.