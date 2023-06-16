Five-star OT Brandon Baker announces top ten schools

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood has been recruiting at a high level since arriving in Austin with Steve Sarkisian and he is continuing to big game hunt in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

One big human that has been on Flood’s radar, is Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei five star offensive tackle Brandon Baker. Baker is the top ranked offensive tackle prospect in the country according 247Sports’ composite rankings and is 26th ranked prospect overall.

Baker has official visits on the docket this month, and yesterday he announced he has narrowed his recruitment down to 10 schools.

Baker is currently in Austin visiting Texas officially after spending last weekend in Columbus visiting Ohio State. Next week he will head to Athens to see Kirby Smart and the two time defending national champion Bulldogs.

When it comes to recruiting elite players in the trenches, you are going to have to beat the best of the best and that is exactly where this recruitment is heading based on the visits that have been lined up and are currently lined up.

Sarkisian and Flood have a tall task to land a player of Baker’s caliber come December, but they have already won some initial battles by getting him to campus more than once and securing an official visit.

I’m not sure what direction this will go, but Texas is certainly swinging for the fences and not backing down from what is certain to be the stiffest of challenges on the recruiting trail.