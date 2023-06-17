Four-star CB Santana Wilson commits to Texas

The Longhorns have kickstarted their recruiting weekend by getting the commitment part started this afternoon.

Four star Scottsdale (AZ) Desert Pine cornerback Santana Wilson wasn’t a prospect who entered the weekend necessarily on commitment watch during his official visit to Austin, but as most you know things can change quickly in recruiting.

Wilson announced this afternoon in the middle of his visit that he is now committed to the Longhorns.

Wilson is the son of former Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety and current Carolina Panthers VP of player personnel Adrian Wilson. Needless to say his son has strong NFL bloodlines and plenty of Power Five programs have taken notice.

The younger Wilson previously had released his top eight schools just over a week ago and even though the Longhorns made the cut, there didn’t seem to be a ton of buzz leading up to the visit this weekend. Wilson made an official visit to Arizona State last weekend and was slated to visit Washington following his trip to Austin.

NEW 4-star CB Santana Wilson has announced his top eight schools.



Read: https://t.co/TMRunSk3yO pic.twitter.com/uiMoBaikD3 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 4, 2023

Wilson is the 3rd ranked prospect in the state of Arizona according to 247Sports and is the 266th ranked prospect overall in the country. With Wilson’s commitment, the Longhorns continue to plug away at establishing a recruiting footprint in the state of Arizona.

The Longhorns are also hosting four star Phoenix (AZ) Mountain Pine running back Christian Clark this weekend. Texas has been trending with the running back, so it will be interesting to see if they push for the close while he is on campus.