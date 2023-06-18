Four star wide receiver Freddie Dubose commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns added their second offensive member of the 2024 class with the addition of wide receiver Freddie Dubose.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Freddie Dubose tells me he has Committed to Texas!



The 6’1 190 WR from Spring Branch, TX chose the Longhorns over UTSA, Tennessee, Texas A&M, & others



“I do this all for my Moms.”https://t.co/zvVOvi39Uj pic.twitter.com/WbvCYFyOvD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2023

The four-star pass catcher out of Smithon Valley was shaping up early to be an in-state battle between Texas and the Texas A&M Aggies but scheduled just three summer official visits — Texas, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the UTSA Roadrunners. However, following his visit to the Forty Acres he shut down his recruitment and joined a 2024 class that may be rapidly gaining momentum.

Measuring 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Dubose is an explosive athlete, qualifying for state in Class 6A in the triple jump and turning in a 22.28 in the 200 meters as a sophomore.

Dubose missed most of his junior football campaign with the Rangers due to injury but managed to return for track season and put up a personal record 48.68 in the 400 meters which was good enough for third at the 5A state championship track meet.

The No. 209 player in the country and the No. 32 wide receiver in the country, his commitment gives the Longhorns a diverse piece in the passing game — with a mix of a tall target that can flash top-end speed. Under the tutelage of new wide receivers coach Chris Jackson, a receiver with his attributes will show off the developmental prowess that brought Jackson to Austin to join the staff.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Dubose suffered an unfortunate knee injury in the season opener of his junior year, so this analysis will be from his sophomore season. Possesses solid size for the position at 6’1, 170 pounds and possesses a good, athletic frame that will allow for more growth. Dubose is a bit of a long strider as a runner and has a track background. Possesses good top end speed that shows up when he gets deep down the field and when he hits creases on punt and kick returns. Shows the ability to be elusive in the open field with the ball in his hands and can at times run through some arm tackles. Shows solid ball skills and will attack the ball at the high point. Displays solid hands on tape, but could stand to become more of a natural hands catcher. Needs to continue developing as a route runner, as his route tree is limited at this time. Shows a willingness to mix it up as a blocker on the perimeter in the run game and shows good aggression in this regard. He is willing to do the dirty work and isn’t selfish when the ball isn’t in his hands. Provides an added to dimension and value to his game as a kick and punter returner.

Overall, Dubose is a player who possesses a very athletic profile with a lot of upside. I am very intrigued by his skillset and it’s a shame we didn’t get to see him in action during his junior season due to the injury. Fortunately, it looks like he is healing up well from the injury, as he was able to post some strong times this spring on the track.