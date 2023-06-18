Sunday Roundtable: SEC football schedule release and wrapping up the year for Texas Baseball

We now know the Texas Longhorns' conference opponents in 2024. They’ll travel to Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt but host Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and Mississippi State with Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl. What are your initial reactions?

Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - My initial reaction is that Texas is going to play one of the toughest schedules in the country in their first year in the SEC. There won’t be many dull weekends come the fall of 2024 with the likes of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M all on the schedule, and that brings plenty of intrigue for me as we prepare to watch Texas’ last dance in the Big 12.

Gerald Goodridge (@ghgoodridge) - One reaction is how validating this is for the move to the SEC. One of the big talking points for the move was around getting more value for season ticket holders and getting a home schedule highlighted by UGA and Florida is a pretty big deal. It’s honestly not a terrible schedule all things considered and outside of the buzzsaw of UGA, I don’t see any obvious “oofs” on the schedule.

Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - Welcome to the big leagues. The TCU’s and the Iowa State’s have been replaced by the Georgia’s and the Florida’s. I obviously knew about the move but seeing the schedule for the first time hit me with that oh moment. I’m happy to see A&M back on the schedule - even if it’s not on Thanksgiving week and at Kyle Field to start.

Nik Patel (@NumberswithNik) - I already know that the tickets are going to be insane for almost every game but I am especially over the moon about Georgia at home. If we can ramp the team back up into near playoff shape this year, I can imagine another top-ten showdown with a college gameday visit like we had against LSU in 2019. I think we should have gotten to host A&M to resume the rivalry considering Justin Tucker left the Aggies in tears at Kyle Field.

Wescott Eberts (@SBN_Wescott) - My first reaction was an appreciation that the SEC came up with an equitable way to set up the schedule based on winning percentages over the last decade. Past that, this is exactly why Texas made the move to the SEC – to renew rivalries and play in hostile environments like College Station and Fayetteville and to improve the quality of home games by playing teams like Georgia and Florida in Austin, both opponents that were on future schedule for home-and-home series. It’s really a perfect introduction to the conference for the Longhorns and I hope that the Aggies, Sooners, and Razorbacks remain on future schedules as yearly opponents.

We don’t know the dates for any of the conference games yet, including if the Lone Star Showdown will be played on Thanksgiving. Do you want the game to return to the usual slot on the schedule? Or are you just happy it’s back?

Daniel - Personally I’m just happy the game is back on the schedule. I would love for the game to be back in its original spot on the schedule, but at this point, I don’t care if it is played the first weekend of the season or the last one.

Gerald - Both things can be true. I am ecstatic that the game is back and I also want it to be played on Thanksgiving. If you’re going through the trouble of bringing back the tradition, why not bring back as much of it as possible?

Cameron - I want it to be played on Thanksgiving and if it’s not - can Texas just get that week off? Or move their game to Saturday? The Friday after Thanksgiving games in the last decade have suuuuuucked.

Nik - I think Thanksgiving is where it belongs. I was growing tired of watching a rainy game against Texas Tech or TCU during the break and I feel like the excitement would be lost if we are playing someone like Ole Miss on Thanksgiving.

Wescott - Texas and Texas A&M have actually played each other less frequently on Thanksgiving than on other dates. I like having it during Thanksgiving week, but prefer it on Friday, partly for selfish reasons because I disliked having to work on that particular holiday.

What road trip are you most excited about in 2024?

Daniel - The trip to The Big House is my primary answer, but I think the trip to Nashville for the Vanderbilt game could also be a good time even if the game may not be the greatest.

Gerald - That’s hard to answer because two of the three true road games are historic rivalries. Because of the way the last one went, I am excited for Arkansas so Texas can hopefully get it back in the blood.

Cameron - The Big House is 1a, Kyle Field is 1b, and Fayetteville is 1c. However, I’m the most excited to travel to Athens in 2025.

Nik - We all know Michigan is going to be great, and it’s going to be amazing to see rivalries renewed. I am most interested in playing Tennessee on the road, what team does Peyton rep at the game ? Can we have a chaotic orange bowl with both teams in their home jersey?

Wescott - If it’s for which city I would most like to visit, it’s definitely Nashville by a wide margin, but I’m going with the game in Ann Arbor against Michigan, a place where the Longhorns have never played before since the 2004 Rose Bowl matchup was the only previous game between the two historic programs.

You’ve had a few days to process the Texas Baseball loss to Stanford in the Super Regionals. After all the up-and-downs this season, do you consider the year “successful”?

Daniel - I was pretty pessimistic about the team heading into the year considering the amount of attrition the program experienced on the roster and on the coaching staff. I didn’t know how they would replace so much production offensively on top of trying to fix the pitching issues that plagued them last year, and they still almost made it to Omaha anyway. This was firmly a rebuilding year in my mind and the team exceeded all expectations for me despite the very frustrating way the season ended in Palo Alto.

Gerald - This was a rebuild year for Texas and they were one run away from going to Omaha – not to mention the questionable strike zone on some of those late at-bats that could have changed the outcome. Folks were ready to fire David Pierce at least two or three times this year and when it was all said and done Texas feels like its ahead of schedule. Omaha is the standard in Austin and I am definitely disappointed, but if you told me after either debacle in Arlington that Texas would end up on the cusp of a CWS appearance, I would have laughed at you. So yeah I am going to call it a success.

Cameron - It’s a loaded question because I think David Pierce overachieved with this roster but he also is the one who built this roster. There’s been a weird disconnect between Pierce’s coaching and the pitcher's success on the mound that needs to be fixed. Maybe after a full year with Woody Williams, we’ll see the results. Pierce also has to address the pitching depth in the portal this year. Charlie Hurley was a great addition but to be a true contender, it’s going to take more than one guy.

Nik - I think Texas definitely grew beyond what was expected this year, although we are used to seeing them in the CWS. They had some rough games here and there, for the most part, I believe the Longhorns showed up in big games. I just hated to see them drop to Stanford in that manner, didn’t seem like the right way to go out considering the turnaround we saw this season.

Wescott - With the preseason Big 12 poll slotting Texas fourth in the conference, I set that as the baseline for success this season given the coaching staff and roster turnover. With Texas sharing the conference title and coming so close to reaching Omaha after playing the regional and super-regional rounds on the road, I think this season was definitely a success.

True or False: Next season is an “Omaha or bust” year for David Pierce.

Daniel - I am not prepared to make that call until we see what unfolds this offseason with the roster on the recruiting front. I think this year has earned Pierce the benefit of the doubt moving forward and we just need to let him do his thing, because it has become clear he can cobble together a winner year in and out.

Gerald - Too early to call, but like I said we all know that Omaha is the standard in Austin. Texas has some holes to fill in the pitching staff and will have at least a couple of notable holes to fill in the lineup. In the era of the transfer portal, it’s not too hard to make that happen so hopefully Pierce and his staff are able to step in and poach some elite talent at those positions of need. If they can, look out world.

Cameron - I think so. Obviously, things can happen that will change the expectations for the season but for a program that expects to be in Omaha every year, an Athletic Director that expects it, and a fanbase - it’s hard to think it won’t be a big year for Pierce.

Nik - I am still willing to give another buffer season for Pierce to turn things around. Considering the rosters we had when we did reach the CWS, I don’t believe we are quite yet there and it might not be reachable in one offseason.

Wescott - To some extent, every year at Texas has an element of “Omaha or bust” with expectations as high on the Forty Acres for baseball as any program in the country, but the real determination of what the 2024 team should achieve can’t really happen until the roster comes into better focus over the coming weeks with departures into and additions from the transfer portal and the MLB Draft happening.