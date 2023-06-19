Longhorns Daily News: CFB analyst: Texas’ 2024 SEC schedule is ‘still pretty stacked’

There were a few murmurs and grumbles following the SEC’s release of the Texas Longhorns and others’ 2024 conference schedule. But even so, according to On3, it’s hard to avoid the truth – Texas’ schedule is undoubtedly going to be a tough one nonetheless.
“There was a lot of people that I saw talking about, ‘Well Texas got off easy with the schedule and Oklahoma‘s is much tougher,’” On3 analyst JD PicKell said, per On3. “Right now that might be how it looks, but Texas, if they are to make the College Football Playoff in 2024 they will have to go through Michigan, they will have to play a Georgia.”
PicKell added, “I promise you the deck is still pretty stacked if you’re a Texas fan, as well.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Former Baylor RHP Will Rigney commits to Texas
Texas SS Mitchell Daly enters the NCAA transfer portal
Four-star LB Tyanthony Smith reveals top five schools
Five-star OT Brandon Baker announces top ten schools
Four-star CB Santana Wilson commits to Texas
Four-star WR Freddie Dubose commits to Texas
Sunday Roundtable: SEC football schedule release and wrapping up the year for Texas baseball
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- It’s good to be the talk of the town, again.
Great to stop by @SportsCenter with the great @elleduncanESPN to chat SEC scheduling and the future of how the CFP looks at Strength of Schedule. pic.twitter.com/xFC4x0JIXL— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 15, 2023
