Longhorns Daily News: Texas A&M AD: Aggies will play Texas ‘as soon as we can’

As fallout continues following the SEC’s announcement that they’ll stick with an eight-game conference schedule, rather than go to a nine-game conference schedule, in 2024, questions still linger. In particular, when will the Texas Longhorns play the Texas A&M Aggies, renewing one of the sport’s oldest, wildest rivalries? The Aggies seem ready.

“When the league expands we prefer to play Texas as soon as we can,” Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told The Action Network.

That should say it all.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball team can count on NCAA, CWS experience as a plus

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Del Conte, Oklahoma’s Castiglione are on SEC’s sidelines

Austin American-Statesman: Texas product Peyton Stearns impresses opponent in French Open loss

Dallas Morning News: Texas could play Texas A&M in football after joining SEC in 2024, renewing rivalry

Inside Texas: Four Out, One In Texas hoops Q&A: June 2 edition

Inside Texas: What’s next for Dillon Mitchell in his sophomore season

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Longhorns questions answered - who will be the backup QB?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Five-star DL Dominick McKinley announces top six schools

Reacts Results: Texas fans not confident heading into Coral Gables

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: An in-depth look at the recruitments of Top247 prospects, Texas targets Micah Hudson, Selman Bridges

247Sports: Four-star Arizona running back Christian Clark down to final five schools

247Sports: The Huddle: Priority WR sets commitment date & thoughts on an eventful Thursday for the site

247Sports: Blue-chip 2026 QB Jared Curtis has several June visits scheduled

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns visit weekend thread

Inside Texas: Change in official visit plans for Ory Williams

Inside Texas: On3 Industry Ranking five-star Dominick McKinley drops top schools list, including Texas

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2024 LB Kamar Mothudi

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Baylor MBB lands RayJ Dennis in the portal

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Nikola Jokic’s triple-double NBA Finals masterpiece proves there is no stopping him

SB Nation: Ja Morant’s suspension is coming after the NBA Finals, and it sounds like a big one

SB Nation: The Broncos picked the saddest team motto imaginable

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND