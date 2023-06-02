Longhorns Daily News: Texas A&M AD: Aggies will play Texas ‘as soon as we can’

As fallout continues following the SEC’s announcement that they’ll stick with an eight-game conference schedule, rather than go to a nine-game conference schedule, in 2024, questions still linger. In particular, when will the Texas Longhorns play the Texas A&M Aggies, renewing one of the sport’s oldest, wildest rivalries? The Aggies seem ready.
“When the league expands we prefer to play Texas as soon as we can,” Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told The Action Network.
That should say it all.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball team can count on NCAA, CWS experience as a plus
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Del Conte, Oklahoma’s Castiglione are on SEC’s sidelines
Austin American-Statesman: Texas product Peyton Stearns impresses opponent in French Open loss
Dallas Morning News: Texas could play Texas A&M in football after joining SEC in 2024, renewing rivalry
Inside Texas: Four Out, One In Texas hoops Q&A: June 2 edition
Inside Texas: What’s next for Dillon Mitchell in his sophomore season
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Longhorns questions answered - who will be the backup QB?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Five-star DL Dominick McKinley announces top six schools
Reacts Results: Texas fans not confident heading into Coral Gables
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: An in-depth look at the recruitments of Top247 prospects, Texas targets Micah Hudson, Selman Bridges
247Sports: Four-star Arizona running back Christian Clark down to final five schools
247Sports: The Huddle: Priority WR sets commitment date & thoughts on an eventful Thursday for the site
247Sports: Blue-chip 2026 QB Jared Curtis has several June visits scheduled
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns visit weekend thread
Inside Texas: Change in official visit plans for Ory Williams
Inside Texas: On3 Industry Ranking five-star Dominick McKinley drops top schools list, including Texas
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2024 LB Kamar Mothudi
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Baylor MBB lands RayJ Dennis in the portal
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Nikola Jokic’s triple-double NBA Finals masterpiece proves there is no stopping him
SB Nation: Ja Morant’s suspension is coming after the NBA Finals, and it sounds like a big one
SB Nation: The Broncos picked the saddest team motto imaginable
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- The Texas Longhorns begin their bid in the NCAA baseball tournament today, versus the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The diamond matchup begins today, at 1pm Central.
Postseason Baseball https://t.co/6hoBNsuLq3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/ceK6lhFzso— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 2, 2023
Loading comments...