Longhorns Daily News: Texas A&M AD: Aggies will play Texas ‘as soon as we can’

Plus: NCAA Baseball Tournament begins today for Texas

By Xander Peters
/ new
Texas v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images

As fallout continues following the SEC’s announcement that they’ll stick with an eight-game conference schedule, rather than go to a nine-game conference schedule, in 2024, questions still linger. In particular, when will the Texas Longhorns play the Texas A&M Aggies, renewing one of the sport’s oldest, wildest rivalries? The Aggies seem ready.

“When the league expands we prefer to play Texas as soon as we can,” Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told The Action Network.

That should say it all.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Five-star DL Dominick McKinley announces top six schools

Reacts Results: Texas fans not confident heading into Coral Gables

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • The Texas Longhorns begin their bid in the NCAA baseball tournament today, versus the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The diamond matchup begins today, at 1pm Central.

