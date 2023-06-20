Longhorns Daily News: Who breaks out among Texas’ running backs room in 2023?

The Texas Longhorns have to replace recent alum and former Longhorn Bijan Robinson.
That part alone is no mystery.
Not yet understood, however, is who among Texas’ running back room will step up in his place. That’s the analysis at play, according to recent insight published at Inside Texas.
“I think Cedric Baxter is going to be a guy for you,” analyst JD PicKell said, per On3. “Just give him the ball and let him work. I think he’s going to be a guy for you.”
“They’ve been really impressed with Savion Red as well, the converted wide receiver to the running back position,” PicKell would later continue. “[We’ve] heard a lot about him coming out of spring ball. Keilan Robinson [too.]”
