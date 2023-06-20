 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Notre Dame LHP Will Mercer commits to Texas

The Lone Star State product is returning home for a fifth season of college baseball.

By Wescott Eberts
Notre Dame baseball

On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns added another piece to the 2024 baseball roster when former Notre Dame Fighting Irish left-hander Will Mercer announced his commitment to head coach David Pierce and his staff.

The 6’1, 210-pounder was a two-way standout from Houston Strake Jesuit in the class of 2018 who was ranked as the No. 500 player nationally and the No. 180 left-handed pitcher, according to Perfect Game.

Mercer missed his freshman season in 2019 due to injury before starting four times and posting a 5.93 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In 2021, Mercer started in 11 of his 18 appearances, posting a 4.92 ERA and two saves while striking out 44 in 56.2 innings. Mercer transitioned further into a bullpen role in 2022 with three starts in 11 appearances, notching a 4.18 ERA and one save. In 2023, Mercer came out of the bullpen in all 14 appearances with three saves and a career-best 2.77 ERA, striking out 27 batters in 26.0 innings.

For Texas in 2024, Mercer projects to the back of the bullpen with the potential to close games.

