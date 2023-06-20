Former Notre Dame LHP Will Mercer commits to Texas

On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns added another piece to the 2024 baseball roster when former Notre Dame Fighting Irish left-hander Will Mercer announced his commitment to head coach David Pierce and his staff.

Thank you to Notre Dame for an unforgettable academic and baseball experience. I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Texas for my final year. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Q5SnY2ntWT — Will Mercer (@willmercer43) June 20, 2023

The 6’1, 210-pounder was a two-way standout from Houston Strake Jesuit in the class of 2018 who was ranked as the No. 500 player nationally and the No. 180 left-handed pitcher, according to Perfect Game.

Mercer missed his freshman season in 2019 due to injury before starting four times and posting a 5.93 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In 2021, Mercer started in 11 of his 18 appearances, posting a 4.92 ERA and two saves while striking out 44 in 56.2 innings. Mercer transitioned further into a bullpen role in 2022 with three starts in 11 appearances, notching a 4.18 ERA and one save. In 2023, Mercer came out of the bullpen in all 14 appearances with three saves and a career-best 2.77 ERA, striking out 27 batters in 26.0 innings.

For Texas in 2024, Mercer projects to the back of the bullpen with the potential to close games.