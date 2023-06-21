Former Duke LHP Oliver Santos commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns picked up a commitment from former Duke Blue Devils left-hander Oliver Santos on Wednesday.
Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Texas to continue my academic and athletic career! Thank you for all the support from my friends and family. Horns Up pic.twitter.com/wRQQtG0VWV— Oliver Santos (@oliversantosmlb) June 21, 2023
The 6’4, 210-pounder did not make an appearance for Duke as a freshman, but was a highly-rated recruit in the 2022 recruiting class — Perfect Game ranked Santos as the No. 45 player nationally, the No. 6 prospect in California, and the top left-handed pitcher in the state.
In high school, Santos reached 93 miles per hour with his fastball as part of a three-pitch mix.
Here’s the scouting report on Santos from Perfect Game:
Oliver Santos is a 2022 LHP/1B with a 6-4 210 lb. frame from Newport Coast, CA who attends Orange Lutheran HS. Extra large frame with broad shoulders, long limbs, and substantial physical projection. Primary left-handed pitcher with a longer arm stroke and a high leg lift. Plus angle thanks to his slot with the fastball sitting in the 87-90 mph range. Good downhill plane on the heater and can locate to all four quadrants. Curveball has big 1/7 shape with good spin and depth. Slider is sharper with shorter bite. Changeup shows good fading action. Tunnels all four pitches with good results. Impressive ability to pitch and has the stuff to match. Right-handed hitter with a wide base, high hand set, and a high back elbow. Strong wrists and generates some jump off the bat. Full path and can impact the ball to the pull side. Tremendous student. Verbal commitment to Duke.
