Former Duke LHP Oliver Santos commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns picked up a commitment from former Duke Blue Devils left-hander Oliver Santos on Wednesday.

Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Texas to continue my academic and athletic career! Thank you for all the support from my friends and family. Horns Up pic.twitter.com/wRQQtG0VWV — Oliver Santos (@oliversantosmlb) June 21, 2023

The 6’4, 210-pounder did not make an appearance for Duke as a freshman, but was a highly-rated recruit in the 2022 recruiting class — Perfect Game ranked Santos as the No. 45 player nationally, the No. 6 prospect in California, and the top left-handed pitcher in the state.

In high school, Santos reached 93 miles per hour with his fastball as part of a three-pitch mix.

Here’s the scouting report on Santos from Perfect Game: