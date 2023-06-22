Four-star RB Christian Clark commits to Texas

Momentum from a big official visit weekend continued for the Texas Longhorns on Thursday with the commitment of Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe running back Christian Clark, who becomes the third recruit to pledge to the Longhorns in the last week.

The 6’0, 195-pounder was one of the official visitors on the Forty Acres and chose Texas over his four other finalists — Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and Oregon. The Seminoles and Duck hosted Clark for official visits earlier this month and the Bulldogs were scheduled to have Clark on campus this weekend, a visit that is now canceled.

“The relationship that I established with Coach Choice, Coach Sark and the staff,” Clark told ON3 of his decision. “Choice’s energy is infectious. He has been to where I want to go and has proven that he knows how to develop running backs. My parents and I were able to spend one-on-one time with the staff of the communications department, which is one of the top programs in the country. I was able to hang out with players like Jonathon Brooks, Ced Baxter and others. Hearing how they were able to adapt to college life was good to hear and the city of Austin is awesome. It just felt great overall.”

Clark ran for 737 yards and 11 touchdowns on 103 carries as a junior while adding 37 catches for 368 yards and five touchdowns.

A consensus four-star prospect, Clark is ranked as the No. 286 player nationally and the No. 23 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and represents another recruiting coup for position coach Tashard Choice, who was instrumental in landing the No. 1 running back in the 2023 recruiting class, CJ Baxter.

The Horns also remain in pursuit of the No. 2 running back in the 2024 class, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy product Jerrick Gibson, and are considered the leader for the nation’s No. 39 prospect.

Texas now holds six pledges in the 2024 recruiting class.