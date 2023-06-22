Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon decommits from Texas

Houston Clear Lake athlete Hunter Moddon has decommitted from the Texas Longhorns, according to Inside Texas and confirmed by 247Sports.

Texas is now back down to five pledges in the 2024 recruiting class with Moddon reopening his recruitment. When Moddon committed to the Horns last September, he joined athlete Aeryn Hampton and cornerback Jaden Allen, both of whom subsequently decommitted as well.

Earlier this year, Moddon picked up offers from Utah, Oregon, UTSA, and UNLV, where former Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion is now the offensive coordinator — Marion was the primary recruiter for Moddon when he committed. Moddon also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, TCU, and Texas Tech, among others.

The 6’0, 175-pounder is a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 92 player nationally and the No. 6 athlete, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.