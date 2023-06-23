Longhorns Daily News: Today marks one year since Arch Manning committed to Texas

A year ago, today, in what now feels like a galaxy far, far away, New Orleans quarterback product Arch Manning announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns. He’s yet to prove his weight as a Longhorns, but it’s still one of those things you have to mention.
1 year ago today, Arch Manning committed to Texas over Georgia & Alabama https://t.co/Vu3MtUm6Fk pic.twitter.com/aygOA5cDBQ— On3 (@On3sports) June 23, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Dallas Morning News: Cowboys rookie DeMarvion Overshown once paused his football career to support his family
247Sports: The Insider: A coach weighs in on Texas’ ‘indispensable’ players
247Sports: Summer Rewatch: What was learned from Texas’ season-opening victory over Lousiana-Monroe
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Four-star RB Christian Clark commits to Texas
Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon decommits from Texas
Former Duke LHP Oliver Santos commits to Texas
Former Notre Dame LHP Will Mercer commits to Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas Longhorns June 23-25 official visit thread
247Sports: Live updates from UA Next Future 50 check in
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns 5-star Official Visit weekend live thread
Inside Texas: Recruiting Humidor: Updated percentages on the stacked list of official visitors seeing Texas football this weekend
Inside Texas: Social Slant: Watch Texas prospects arrive for the official visit weekend
Inside Texas: On3 four-star Corian Gipson ready for Texas return this weekend
Inside Texas: Two new predictions for Texas to land elite defensive back
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 expansion out west could help regionalize an expansive league
Inside Texas: What my Big 12 preseason poll looks like
Our Daily Bears: 2023 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Long Island
Our Daily Bears: Baylor Bears George picked 16 by Jazz, Flagler signed by Thunder
Frogs O’ War: TCU basketball guard Mike Miles Jr. signs with Dallas Mavericks
Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Florida ends TCU’s season in CWS semifinals
The Smoking Musket: Kerr Kriisa and Joe Toussaint join Tre Mitchell in the transfer portal
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Big 12 expansion candidates, ranked
Rock Chalk Talk: Zach Clemence returns to Kansas
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Tre’ Morgan and the moment that saved LSU’s baseball season
SB Nation: Biggest winners and losers from the 2023 NBA Draft
SB Nation: Warriors trade Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in latest mind-blowing NBA deal
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- A few former Longhorns recently signed free agent contracts in the NBA.
[Texas Men's Basketball] have four in the 2023 NBA Draft: Timmy Allen, Christian Bishop, Marcus Carr, & Sir'Jabari Rice— Horns Illustrated (@HornsIllus) June 22, 2023
June 22, 2023 6:30 PM CDT https://t.co/ls2mxuVl0M
| #HookEm #NBADraft2023
- Texas alum David Hamilton got his first MLB start.
David Hamilton became this season’s sixth Red Sox starting shortstop, five of whom have played fewer than two weeks’ worth of games at the position.— Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) June 23, 2023
How did they end up in this underwhelming revolving door?https://t.co/Z709rjjdHF
Loading comments...