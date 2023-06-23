Longhorns Daily News: Today marks one year since Arch Manning committed to Texas

A year ago, today, in what now feels like a galaxy far, far away, New Orleans quarterback product Arch Manning announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns. He’s yet to prove his weight as a Longhorns, but it’s still one of those things you have to mention.

1 year ago today, Arch Manning committed to Texas over Georgia & Alabama https://t.co/Vu3MtUm6Fk pic.twitter.com/aygOA5cDBQ — On3 (@On3sports) June 23, 2023

Four-star RB Christian Clark commits to Texas

Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon decommits from Texas

Former Duke LHP Oliver Santos commits to Texas

Former Notre Dame LHP Will Mercer commits to Texas

A few former Longhorns recently signed free agent contracts in the NBA.

[Texas Men's Basketball] have four in the 2023 NBA Draft: Timmy Allen, Christian Bishop, Marcus Carr, & Sir'Jabari Rice



June 22, 2023 6:30 PM CDT https://t.co/ls2mxuVl0M



| #HookEm #NBADraft2023 — Horns Illustrated (@HornsIllus) June 22, 2023

Texas alum David Hamilton got his first MLB start.