Texas G Sir’Jabari Rice signs two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs

Texas Longhorns guard Sir’Jabari Rice wasn’t on the open market long after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday evening, signing a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Out of Fort Bend Marshall in 2017, Rice was an unranked recruit who signed with New Mexico State over an offer from UMass. Rice redshirted his first season in Las Cruces before emerging as a reserve as a redshirt freshman, averaging 3.4 points per game in 10.9 minutes.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2019-20, Rice made a big leap during the pandemic-shortened season, boosting his scoring average to 12.8 points per game while shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range and 82.7 percent from the free-throw line, earning first-team All-WAC honors in the process.

Rice continued to play well as a redshirt junior and a redshirt senior, averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 30.2 minutes per game in 2020-21 and 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and a team-leading 3.2 assists in 32.4 minutes per game last season as New Mexico State won its first game in the NCAA Tournament since 1993.

After head coach Chris Jans was hired by Mississippi State, Rice entered the NCAA transfer portal in March before returning to the Lone Star State, committing to Texas in April.

Rice made the most of his single season on the Forty Acres, gaining notoriety for his lethal shot fake and clutch play on the way to winning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honors and finished the regular season ranking second on the team in scoring (12.6 ppg), fourth in assists (63) and minutes (24.2 mpg), and tied for fourth in rebounding (3.5 rpg). From the floor, Rice converted 46.9-percent (123-262), including 38.2 percent (50-131) from beyond the arc, and 87.0 percent (94-108) from the line. In the last 11 games, Rice topped the 20-point mark five times, his total for the entire season, while reaching double figures 20 times.

Now Rice while participate in Summer League action with the Spurs alongside No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembenyama.