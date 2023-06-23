Texas G Marcus Carr signs Summer League deal with the Phoenix Suns

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr went unselected in Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft, but found a professional opportunity on Friday by signing a Summer League deal with the Phoenix Suns.

A Toronto native, Carr signed with Pittsburgh as a member of the 2017 recruiting class out of Montverde Academy in Florida ranked as a consensus three-star prospect. Carr’s career got off to a promising start after he averaged 10.0 points per game as a freshman before he transferred to Minnesota. In two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Carr established himself as a prolific scorer and playmaker, averaging 6.7 assists per game as a sophomore and then scoring 19.4 points per game as a junior.

Carr opted to transfer once again, committing to Texas in July of 2021 and averaged 11.4 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Longhorns.

In 2022-23, Carr started all 31 games this season, leading the team in scoring (16.2 ppg), assists (129), steals (51), and minutes (33.2 mpg) while shooting 43.7 percent (172-394), including 36.5 percent (70-192) from three-point range, and 78.8 percent (89-113) at the line line. A two-time Big 12 Player of the Week (Dec. 19 and Jan. 2), Carr notched a 2.74 assist-to-turnover ratio (129 assists, 47 turnovers) and scored in double figures 27 times, topping the 20-point mark six times in Big 12 play and eight times overall, including at least 27 points four times. In recognition of his production, Carr was named to the All-Big 12 first team.