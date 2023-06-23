Texas F Timmy Allen signs Summer League deal with the Memphis Grizzlies

After five productive seasons in college, Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen will have a chance to impress at the professional level after signing a Summer League deal with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Allen went unselected in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

An Arizona product, Allen signed with Utah as a member of the 2018 recruiting class and was a double-digit scorer for three seasons for the Utes, including scoring over 17 points per game as a sophomore and junior.

Allen opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal in 2021 and committed to Texas in April, providing then-head coach Chris Beard with a versatile frontcourt player capable of serving as a playmaker after averaging 3.9 assists per game in 2020-21.

With the Longhorns, Allen again averaged in double figures, started all 31 games in 2022-23 and leading the team in rebounding (5.5 rpg) while finishing second in assists (109), tied for second in steals (28), third in blocks (15) and minutes (28.0 mpg), and tied for third in scoring (10.5 ppg), reaching double figures in scoring 18 times.