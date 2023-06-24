Reacts Results: College Baseball fans owe an apology to LSU and Florida

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The College World Series Championship begins tonight and the majority of our SB Nation Reacts voters did not expect to see the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators.

When surveyed about their pick to win it all, almost half of the vote went to the top overall-seeded Wake Forest Deamon Deacons. But with their backs against the wall, Tommy White, Paul Skenes, and the Tigers beat the ‘Deacs in back-to-back games to secure a spot in the title game against SEC rival Florida.

Just 28% of the vote went toward the two teams remaining in the CWS championship.

Despite the Texas Longhorns being eliminated in the Super Regionals, a healthy amount are still interested in watching the Championship.