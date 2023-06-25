Four-star IOL Nate Kibble commits to Texas

Steve Sarkisian and his Texas staff just closed the book on another massive recruiting weekend in Austin and they are already starting to see promising returns from their efforts.

Four star Humble (TX) Atascocita offensive guard Nate Kibble was a bit of a surprise addition to the official visitors list last week, but now we are seeing why there was urgency to get him in town. Kibble has announced his commitment to the Longhorns this evening and gives Texas their first commitment of the cycle along the offensive line.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 IOL Nate Kibble tells me he has Committed to Texas!



The 6’5 310 IOL from Humble, TX chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M and LSU



“I’ll say this, if you want to reach your top potential I think there’s no better place to do it than with coach Flood at… pic.twitter.com/6sa8Zv7mbu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 26, 2023

Kibble picks the Longhorns over offers from LSU, Oregon, TCU, and Texas A&M. Kibble took a visit to College Station earlier this month. Despite having a couple of ties at Texas A&M in Kenyon Green (now in the NFL) and Kam Dewberry that hail from Atascocita, Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood was able to land his commitment.

Kibble checks in at 6’2, 324 pounds and possesses an 80+ inch wing span. He definitely checks the box of being a large human, which Flood is known for coveting.

Kibble is the 7th commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle for Texas and is the 5th commitment of the month of June. It definitely looks like momentum is starting to build for the Longhorns this summer.