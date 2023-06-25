 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four-star IOL Nate Kibble commits to Texas

Longhorns land one of the state’s top offensive line prospects in 2024.

By Daniel Seahorn
Nate Kibble/ @natedaathlete1

Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns staff just closed the book on another massive recruiting weekend in Austin and they are already starting to see promising returns from their efforts.

Four-star Humble Atascocita offensive guard Nate Kibble was a bit of a surprise addition to the official visitors list last week, but now we are seeing why there was urgency to get him in town. Kibble has announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Sunday and gives Texas their first commitment of the cycle along the offensive line.

Kibble picks the Longhorns over offers from LSU, Oregon, TCU, and Texas A&M. Kibble took a visit to College Station earlier this month. Despite having a couple of ties at Texas A&M in Kenyon Green (now in the NFL) and Kam Dewberry that hail from Atascocita, Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood was able to land his commitment.

Kibble checks in at 6’2, 324 pounds and possesses an 80+ inch wing span. He definitely checks the box of being a large human, which Flood is known for coveting.

Kibble is the seventh commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle for Texas and is the fifth commitment of the month of June. It definitely looks like momentum is starting to build for the Longhorns this summer.

