Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Tashard Choice just can’t stop recruiting

Texas Longhorns coach Tashard Choice has shown he’s one of the nation’s top recruiters.

Most recently, through commitments by the likes of running back Cedric Baxter, part of Texas’ 2023 class, and 2024 running back Jerrick Gibbons, who committed to Texas last week.

Here’s how Inside Texas broke down Choice’s roll as of late: “It’s not just the high profile commitments that have made Choice a top recruiter, but also the wins over prominent programs. With Baxter and Gibson, schools from around the country and the Southeastern Conference wanted their services. Baxter, a one-time Florida State commit, chose Texas over the Seminoles and other Florida programs. Gibson, a Gainesville, Fla. native, selected Texas over hometown Florida and others in the region.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Report: Texas’ Quinn Ewers impresses at Manning Passing Academy

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas’ Colt McCoy is going strong as he eyes 14th NFL season

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: How long till Victor Wembanyama is ruling the NBA?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 2 RB Jerrick Gibson commits to Texas

Four-star IOL Nate Kibble commits to Texas

Former Kansas G signee Chris Johnson commits to Texas

Texas G Sir’Jabari Rice signs two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs

Texas G Marcus Carr signs Summer League deal with the Phoenix Suns

Texas F Timmy Allen signs Summer League deal with the Memphis Grizzlies

Reacts Results: College Baseball fans owe an apology to LSU and Florida

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Longhorns make strong impression on Top247 safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell

247Sports: Top247 cornerback Corian Gipson talks Texas visit, decision timeline

247Sports: Texas visit was ‘outstanding’ for Lovejoy wide receiver Parker Livingstone

247Sports: Khmori House breaks down Washington visit, closing in on decision

247Sports: Top247 cornerback Wardell Mack talks commitment timeline following Texas official visit

247Sports: Crystal Ballin: Forecasts for three of Texas’ top 2024 targets

Inside Texas: Updated decision timelines for key 2024 Texas targets

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Recapping the Longhorns’ huge OV weekend in Austin

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Recruiting is not just a numbers, or stars, game

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Who has the best running backs? Ranking the Big 12 by positions

Frogs O’ War: Football: 2025 four-star WR Adrian Wilson commits to TCU

Frogs O’ War: Football: 2025 four-star QB Ty Hawkins commits to TCU

Frogs O’ War: TCU basketball guard Damion Baugh signs with Los Angeles Lakers

Frogs O’ War: TCU baseball First Baseman David Bishop to enter transfer portal

The Smoking Musket: Josh Eilert has a tough task ahead of him

The Smoking Musket: Kerr Kriisa and Joe Toussaint join Tre Mitchell in the transfer portal

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: NBA Draft team grades 2023: 8 clubs earn an ‘A’ for total draft night hauls

SB Nation: Ryan Reynolds makes Alpine F1’s sexiest team overnight

SB Nation: It’s 1970 again as the baseball world looks forward to Orioles vs. Reds

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

RBU.