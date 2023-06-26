Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Tashard Choice just can’t stop recruiting

Texas Longhorns coach Tashard Choice has shown he’s one of the nation’s top recruiters.
Most recently, through commitments by the likes of running back Cedric Baxter, part of Texas’ 2023 class, and 2024 running back Jerrick Gibbons, who committed to Texas last week.
Here’s how Inside Texas broke down Choice’s roll as of late: “It’s not just the high profile commitments that have made Choice a top recruiter, but also the wins over prominent programs. With Baxter and Gibson, schools from around the country and the Southeastern Conference wanted their services. Baxter, a one-time Florida State commit, chose Texas over the Seminoles and other Florida programs. Gibson, a Gainesville, Fla. native, selected Texas over hometown Florida and others in the region.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- RBU.
Is anyone recruiting the RB position better than Texas right now?— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 26, 2023
Bijan 2020 RB1
Baxter 2023 RB1
& now Jerrick Gibson in ‘24 (possible RB1 depending on updates in rankings)
Impressive pic.twitter.com/AdkaYbEkOH
