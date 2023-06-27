Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers find himself in strong company in latest 2023 Heisman Trophy odds

The hype lives loudly for Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers this offseason.

So loud, in fact, that he’s behind only USC’s Caleb Williams – and tied with LSU’s Jayden Daniels – in the most recent preseason 2023 Heisman Trophy odds, per 247Sports.

From 247Sports: “Ewers’ Heisman odds suggest he’s poised to make a big leap during his second season in Steve Sarkisian’s system. Texas’ wide receiver corp ranks among the nation’s best, and the Longhorns have unrivaled chemistry along the offensive line after returning all five starters from a season ago. Bijan Robinson’s departure to the NFL should put the ball in Ewers’ hands more often, giving him all the pieces for a huge 2023 campaign.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Jena Ehlinger keeps fighting, two years after her son’s death

Austin American-Statesman: UConn to visit Texas women at Moody Center in December

247Sports: Texas opponent early scouting report: Rice

Inside Texas: After recruiting mayhem, notes on the Texas football D-Line, Quinn Ewers, and NIL

Inside Texas: Pro Football Focus labels Texas as the No. 5 team in the country

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Former Kansas G signee Chris Johnson inks with Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Huddle: Saina announcing at 6 PM & more recruiting notes

247Sports: Who could commit to Texas next?

247Sports: Lonestar Recruiting Roundup: Recruiting heating up in Texas as several programs make moves

247Sports: Top247 cornerback Corian Gipson talks Texas visit, decision timeline

247Sports: Longhorns make strong impression on Top247 safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell

Inside Texas: 2025 On3 four-star LB Riley Pettijohn makes Austin visit

Inside Texas: New RPM pick in favor of the Longhorns for 2024 Texas target

Inside Texas: Three questions for the Texas O-line ahead of training camp

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: UCF declares a Big Four in state of Florida with Big 12 membership

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: Pepperdine transfer Jack Basseer commits to TCU

Frogs O’ War: Freshman Film Room: CB Channing Canada

The Smoking Musket: Kerr Kriisa and RaeQuan Battle will stay at West Virginia

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: How the NBA and WNBA created sports’ premier culture of inclusion

SB Nation: Draymond Green has 3 NBA free agency suitors hoping to steal him from Warriors

SB Nation: LSU baseball’s Jordan Thompson had ultimate men’s College World Series redemption story

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Louder for those in back, please.