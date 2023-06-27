Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers find himself in strong company in latest 2023 Heisman Trophy odds

The hype lives loudly for Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers this offseason.
So loud, in fact, that he’s behind only USC’s Caleb Williams – and tied with LSU’s Jayden Daniels – in the most recent preseason 2023 Heisman Trophy odds, per 247Sports.
From 247Sports: “Ewers’ Heisman odds suggest he’s poised to make a big leap during his second season in Steve Sarkisian’s system. Texas’ wide receiver corp ranks among the nation’s best, and the Longhorns have unrivaled chemistry along the offensive line after returning all five starters from a season ago. Bijan Robinson’s departure to the NFL should put the ball in Ewers’ hands more often, giving him all the pieces for a huge 2023 campaign.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Louder for those in back, please.
Texas finished better than A&M in every major men's and women's sport-— Aggie Mediocrity (@AggieMediocrity) June 27, 2023
Football (AP Poll):
Texas #25
A&M unranked
Men's basketball (AP Poll):
Texas Elite 8 and #7
A&M 1st round and #18
Baseball (D1 baseball):
Texas Super Regionals and #14
A&M Regionals and unranked
[1/2]
