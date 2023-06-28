Four-star IOL Daniel Cruz commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns continued to generate momentum in the trenches with the commitment of Richland interior offensive lineman Daniel Cruz on Wednesday.

“Honestly they’re just building something special and the relationship I have with Flood is very special and of course with the players!” Cruz told 247Sports. “I believe with all my heart Flood can develop me into an NFL center and become an All-American and really get me to where I want to go both as a player and person!”

Holding almost 30 offers overall, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, and USC, Cruz took just three visits in the busy month of June, starting in Columbus, before going to College Station, and then ultimately closing the month with Kyle Flood in Austin.

It’s easy to see why the four-star lineman was coveted by the top offensive line coaches in the country, including Steve Addazzio at Texas A&M, Bill Bedenbaugh with the Oklahoma Sooners, and Justin Frye with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Measuring 6-foot-3.5 and 295 pounds, Cruz is heading into his fourth year as a starting offensive lineman for the Royals, starting at guard as a freshman four seasons ago, and earning all-district honors as a sophomore.

A consensus four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, Cruz is the No. 226 player nationally and the No. 13 interior offensive lineman. He becomes the eighth pledge overall and the second commitment in the trenches for the Longhorns and Kyle Flood in the 2024 recruiting class as Texas looks to continue stockpiling talent along the offensive line

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Cruz already possesses good size at 6’3.5 and 295 pounds. Has the prototypical frame you would expect for an interior offensive lineman at the next level. On tape he takes snaps at tackle and guard, but is destined to play at the interior at the next level and will likely be plugged in at center once he arrives on campus. Does a good job of firing off the ball and playing with low pads. Possesses good play strength and excels as a drive blocker. Cruz is consistently able to displace defenders from the LOS. Displays a good anchor both in pass pro and as a nose tackle, as he is able to absorb contact and hold his ground at the point of attack. Possesses the ideal aggression that you want from the position and consistently finishes his blocks. Shows good timing during combo blocks when he has to transition to linebackers at the second level. Shows good feet and pass pro and shows the ability to mirror defenders as well as beating them to their spot. Wish we already had some tape of him at center since that is the position he seems to be destined for, but that is nitpicking at this point.