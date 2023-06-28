Texas attendees for Big 12 Media Days announced

When the Texas Longhorns appear on July 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for Big 12 Media Days, five players will be in attendance with head coach Steve Sarkisian as the Longhorns prepare for their final season in the conference.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, senior wide receiver Jordan Whittington, junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy, senior linebacker Jaylan Ford, and senior nickel back Jahdae Barron are the attendees for Texas. A quarterback has not attended Media Days for the Longhorns since Sam Ehlinger in 2019.

Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and TCU will also meet with the media on the first day with the remainder of the conference appearing on Thursday, including newcomers Cincinnati and UCF, as well as Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ are the television providers with coverage starting at noon Central on Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Central on Thursday.