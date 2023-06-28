Longhorns Daily News: Texas football tickets for 2023 season sell out in record fashion

Texas Longhorns football tickets for the 2023 regular season are officially sold out.
In record-setting fashion, no less, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
From the Statesman: “Season tickets are officially sold out for the 2023 season at Royal-Memorial Stadium. It’s the second straight year and the third time in five years that a UT season-ticket record has been set, with sales reaching more than 68,000. That doesn’t include student tickets, which are currently on sale and expected to eclipse 20,000.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
247Sports: Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy headline Texas players slated for Big 12 Media Day
Inside Texas: Three questions for the Texas wide receivers ahead of training camp
Inside Texas: Four-down territory runs the gamut on questions from the Inside Texas community
Inside Texas: Coach V: Texas football Edges, opinions, and more opinions
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Four-star IOL Daniel Cruz commits to Texas
Texas attendees for Big 12 Media Days announced
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Kyle Flood gets a versatile interior lineman in composite four-star Daniel Cruz
247Sports: Five-star OL Brandon Baker talks Georgia visit, timeframe for a decision
247Sports: The Huddle: Are early offers helping Texas with 2025 wideouts who impressed at state 7-on-7?
Inside Texas: Daniel Cruz through my eyes
Inside Texas: Texas moves up to No. 24 in the On3 team recruiting rankings, and could move further up in July
Inside Texas: Texas running back targets for the 2025 class
Inside Texas: 2024 ATH Camron Williams talks Texas offer, potential visit
Inside Texas: Looking at the five finalists for Jayden Jackson
Inside Texas:
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Malzahn gives UCF big-time leadership at just the right time
Dallas Morning News: What Texas’ new NIL law means for college sports, NCAA oversight
Frogs O’ War: Football: Class of 2024 kicker Kyle Lemmermann commits to TCU
Frogs O’ War: Freshman Film Room: DL Markis Deal
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: NASCAR’s $63 six-packs is the worst beer pricing in sports
SB Nation: Shohei Ohtani’s latest hitting/pitching accomplishment will melt your brain
SB Nation: Drake is already memeing about the Raptors getting Dick
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- The KJ Lacey effect begins.
A 5️⃣⭐ teammate of 2025 commit KJ Lacey is building his relationship with Texas,— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) June 28, 2023
"I definitely want to take a look at Texas."
More from the top WR currently pledged to Alabama, via @GHamilton_On3
(On3+)
Join Inside Texas! - https://t.co/LHPhP4mSdChttps://t.co/M34If1Y0kt
Loading comments...