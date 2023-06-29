Reports: Texas will not retain pitching coach Woody Williams

Texas Longhorns pitching coach Woody Williams will not return for the 2024 season, according to a Thursday report from D1Baseball.com.

SCOOP: @TexasBaseball is parting ways with pitching coach Woody Williams after just one year with the program, @d1baseball has learned. The #Horns were ranked 10th nationally in terms of ERA at a 4.18 clip this season. #HookEm — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 29, 2023

The Austin American-Statesman later confirmed the report.

The apparent decision by head coach David Pierce would mark a second consecutive season of turnover on his coaching staff after Pierce opted to revamp his entire bench following a disappointing flameout in the College World Series.

The 2023 team, attempting to overcome turnover on the roster in addition to the coaching staff, arguably overachieved in coming just short of another trip to Omaha with a heartbreaking loss in the Palo Alto Super Regional.

More surprisingly, the Texas staff did finish first in the Big 12 with its 4.18 ERA and eight of the 18 shutouts in the conference, as well as the lowest opposing batting average at .241.

Some pitchers improved, most notably redshirt sophomore right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr., who turned in all-time great postseason performance in a complete game victory over Miami in the Coral Gables Regional. And junior left-hander Lucas Gordon was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

But both pitchers that Williams previously coached at San Jacinto Junior College, left-hander Chris Stuart and right-hander DJ Burke, both struggled and entered the NCAA transfer portal following the season. Right-hander Travis Sthele, one of the most promising arms on the staff, also failed to develop into a consistent performer, leaving the Longhorns looking for a Saturday starter until Johnson emerged into the role.

Williams spent seven seasons at San Jacinto after coaching in high school and at the travel team level after pitching for 20 seasons in the majors for four organizations.