Elite quarterback KJ Lacey commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns haven’t closed the books on the 2024 class but already have their leader for 2025 with quarterback KJ Lacey committing to Texas Saturday.

The four-star signal-caller out of Saraland (AL) High School made his pledge as a part of the Longhorns’ junior camp, an official kickoff to the 2025 recruiting efforts and what could be a busy month of June. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound gunslinger has already made a name for himself in recruiting circles, sitting at No. 70 in the 247Sports composite and as the No. 5 quarterback overall — thanks to an incredible sophomore season.

Lacey took the helm as a sophomore in Alabama’s largest classification and led the Spartans to a state title. During the run, he racked up 3,177 yards and 40 touchdowns while completing 63.7 percent of his passes and throwing just five interceptions.

While it's hard to hold onto players for two seasons, having him in the class early is easier for the staff than trying to flip him late, while also giving Texas a legitimate bell cow to build around.

If Texas does indeed hold onto Lacey’s commitment, the likely plan for the coaching staff is for him to step in and compete with 2024 quarterback Trey Owens to replace either Malik Murphy or Arch Manning following the 2025 season and keep the quarterback train rolling.