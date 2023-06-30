Longhorns Daily News: Analysts predict top 2024 WR Ryan Wingo commits to Texas

247Sports’ Crystal Ball recently predicted that 2024 wide receiver Ryan Wingo will commit to the Texas Longhorns. Since visiting Austin, Wingo hasn’t been shy in expressing his interest in joining the Texas ranks.
“It was a great experience in Austin, better than the last time I was there for sure,” Wingo told 247Sports following his trip to the Forty Acres. “I think what excites me is the offense and Coach Sark’s way to get his receivers the ball. They are in a good spot.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Stanford edges out Texas, again. This time, for the Learfield Cup.
The 2022-2023 Learfield Cup for the best overall athletic program goes to @Stanford with 2. @TexasLonghorns 3. @OhioState 4. @UVA and rounding out the Top 5 was @FloridaGators As expected the @sec was the top conference.https://t.co/ftVIeuxvmZ.— Jim Williams (@JWMediaDC) June 29, 2023
