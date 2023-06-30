Longhorns Daily News: Analysts predict top 2024 WR Ryan Wingo commits to Texas

247Sports’ Crystal Ball recently predicted that 2024 wide receiver Ryan Wingo will commit to the Texas Longhorns. Since visiting Austin, Wingo hasn’t been shy in expressing his interest in joining the Texas ranks.

“It was a great experience in Austin, better than the last time I was there for sure,” Wingo told 247Sports following his trip to the Forty Acres. “I think what excites me is the offense and Coach Sark’s way to get his receivers the ball. They are in a good spot.”

