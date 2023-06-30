Five-star ATH Terry Bussey reveals top five schools

The Texas Longhorns had a stacked group of visitors make their way to Austin last weekend and thus far the returns and feedback have been favorable for Texas. We are beginning to see considerable amount of movement in the recruitments of Longhorn targets whether it be commitment dates being set or recruits crystalizing their lists of finalists.

Timpson five-star athlete Terry Bussey was on campus last weekend officially and coming into things it was made clear Texas had some ground to make up with the two way star from East Texas. on Friday, Bussey dropped his five finalists for his recruitment and the Longhorns remain in the hunt for his commitment following his trip to Austin.

BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Terry Bussey is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 5’11 190 ATH from Timpson, TX is ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the ‘24 Class (No. 16 NATL.)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/LzISsEE6Ku pic.twitter.com/9ZvjlzDGCD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 30, 2023

Along with Texas, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M round out his top five. Bussey made officials to Oklahoma and Texas during the month of June, and there is a chance he could be in Tuscaloosa the weekend the Longhorns square up with the Crimson Tide.

If you are big on production, Bussey checks that box several times over as a do-it-all player for Timpson. In 2022, Bussey tallied over 4,700 total yards of offense with 72 total touchdowns, while also racking up 115 total tackles on defense along with five interceptions (four returned for touchdowns). You can put up Bussey’s production against any recruit’s in the country this cycle and he will hold his own.

Needless to say this recruitment is going to be an absolute dogfight and Steve Sarkisian’s staff is going to have to hit all of the correct notes to win out.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Bussey is the second-ranked athlete prospect and is ranked 18th overall nationally.