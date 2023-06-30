Texas targets Parker Livingstone and Jordon Johnson-Rubell set to announce on Saturday

With the summer dead period now in place following the official visit weekends in June, a number of prospects are announcing their decision ahead of their respective senior seasons.

On Saturday, two major Texas Longhorns targets — Lovejoy wide receiver Parker Livingstone and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell — as well as a recent official visitor, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge edge Deshawn Warner, are set to make their decisions public.

A 6’3, 185-pounder, Livingstone is a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 299 player nationally and the No. 45 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Livingstone officially has a top five of Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina, Texas, and Texas A&M, but only took official visits in June to Columbia and Austin.

Thank you for an amazing weekend in Austin #HookEm’ pic.twitter.com/5tgXrs7TKU — Parker Livingstone (@ParkerL06) June 25, 2023

The Longhorns are considered the overwhelming favorite to land Livingstone with all five 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, 97.4 percent in the On3 RPM, and 100 percent of the Rivals FutureCast.

Johnson-Rubell is a 5’10, 180-pounder originally from Texas who is considered a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 134 player nationally and the No. 11 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. A potential nickel back at the next level, Johnson-Rubell had a busy June, taking official visits to Michigan, Ohio State, and TCU in addition to Texas and holds 35 total offers.

ANNOUNCEMENT!!! I’ll be committing this Saturday live on @Rivals on YouTube 2:00 CT.



What’s the move?? pic.twitter.com/t6vXss1igg — Jordon Johnson-Rubell (@jjrubell) June 28, 2023

As with Livingstone, Texas is considered the heavy favorite for Johnson-Rubell ahead of his announcement on Saturday afternoon with all four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Longhorns, as well as 94.4 percent in the On3 RPM and 100 percent in the Rivals FutureCast.

Warner took an official visit to Austin on June 16 and also tripped to Kansas, Oregon State, and Washington this month, but plays a position at which the Horns are targeting a handful of other more highly-rated prospects like Duncanville’s Collin Simmons and Allen’s Zina Omeozulu. So the Jayhawks or the Beavers are the more likely destinations for the 6’4, 215-pounder.

If Texas does land Livingstone and Johnson-Rubell, the 2024 recruiting class for the Longhorns will move up to No. 33 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, just behind the Sooners.