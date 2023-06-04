Four-star CB Santana Wilson releases top eight schools

Earlier today, four star Scottsdale (AZ) Desert Mountain cornerback Santana Wilson announced that he has trimmed his list of schools down to eight contenders.

Wilson is the son of former Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Adrian Wilson and it looks like apple didn’t fall far from the family tree in regards to talent on the football field.

The Longhorns along with Arizona State, Baylor, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Washington round out Wilson’s top grouping. Needless to say there will be no shortage of suitors for a talented defensive back with NFL bloodlines like Wilson’s.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns continue to cast a wide net nationally on the recruiting front, and it has become evident they want to continue to establish a footprint out West with the approach they are taking.

In 2022, Wilson tallied 49 tackles, 0.5 sack, and 4 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), while also rushing for 108 yards and 1 rushing touchdown. Wilson also had 25 receiving yards.

Wilson is the 22nd ranked cornerback in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and he is ranked 295th overall.