Texas A&M faces No. 8 Stanford to determine the Super Regional opponent for Texas

After securing the Coral Gables Regional with Sunday’s 10-6 win over the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes, the Texas Longhorns are still waiting to find out their opponent and location for next weekend’s Super Regional.

By late Monday evening, head coach David Pierce’s team will know their foe, at the least, after the Texas A&M Aggies and No. 8 Stanford Cardinal face off at Sunken Diamond in the Palo Alto Regional.

If the Cardinal manage to win a third straight elimination game, the Longhorns will head west to face the national seed, a regular home-and-away opponent for Texas over the last several decades against whom the Horns have a 7-17 road record in addition to a current three-game losing streak from a sweep in Palo Alto in 2019.

If Texas A&M manages to avoid a second straight loss to Stanford following Sunday’s 13-5 defeat that featured the Cardinal scoring seven runs in the seventh inning to break the game open, the Aggies and Longhorns will submit Super Regional bids to the NCAA to determine who hosts. Texas currently has a slight advantage in WarrenNolan.com’s live RPI — No. 22 to No. 25 — in addition to a better record against Q1 opponents and a head-to-head win in College Station. Texas A&M might point to a significantly better strength of schedule and the lack of a Q3 loss.

But all of the discussion and debate between an Austin Super Regional and a College Station Super Regional will be moot if Stanford pulls out the victory. First pitch is at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN2.

So, will you be cheering for the Aggies or the Cardinal?